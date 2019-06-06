New Book Showcases That Less Can Be More When Learning About Wine

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine is super delicious, super fun and super confusing. A trip to any local wine shop or grocery store can be so stress inducing that it can give even the most Zen person a panic attack.

"The Less is More Approach to Wine" by Charles Springfield works to empower wine lovers and new consumers with the specific information needed to shop, order and talk about wine with confidence, while also enjoying the process.

This wine education book is an ideal written guide for wine lovers and new to wine to industry professionals to aspiring sommeliers. The e-book is available on Kindle and the Kindle APP on any device.

The wine education book adds a fresh prospective to learning about wine by making it more accessible, approachable and — most of all — more fun. Constructed in a linear manner, each chapter serves up wine knowledge in relatable ways that take each reader on an eye-opening journey through the amazing and complex world of wine.

"Teaching hundreds of wine classes in New York city has allowed me to understand how and what students respond to when learning about wine," said Springfield. "Those classes inspired me to provide a streamlined, "less is more" written guide, pulling back the curtain of the wine world in a way that makes it easier and more exciting to incorporate it into one's life on a regular basis."

Springfield is part of a growing number of wine intellectuals and leaders of the new school in wine education that offer diverse perspectives and want to democratize wine for the enjoyment of the masses. Certified by the Sommelier Society of America, Springfield hosts food and wine pairings, conducts corporate and private events, and is the host and producer of "Maneuvering Wine with Style" on YouTube.

"The Less is More Approach to Wine" is available in paperback and e-book through Amazon and rolling out to book stores and libraries this summer. For more information, visit www.charlesspringfield.com or @thewinestylings on social media.

