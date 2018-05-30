New Book Shows Companies How One Change Can Boost Profits, Engage Employees And Leave A Lighter Footprint

Carter presents the business case for the plant-based workplace in the context of her wellness journey. She walks readers through a ten-year transformation that began when her physician informed her she "had the arteries of a 46-year-old, yet was only 35." Carter's unconquerable spirit refused to acquiesce to a life of prescription statins. She instead chose to empower herself by adopting a plant-based diet and reversing the dietary damage her former life had inflicted. Now in her forties, Carter has the arteries of someone half her age. The Plant-Based Workplace gives companies a roadmap for helping employees achieve similar real-life health "miracles" through transformation of the workplace food environment.

Each section in The Plant-Based Workplace covers a key component of the plant-based food environment philosophy. Carter first takes readers through the science of chronic diseases and environmental impacts of food choices. She then makes the business case for the plant-based workplace and concludes with guidelines for application. By demonstrating not only her success in overcoming health barriers but also her wisdom concerning fiscal issues companies face, Carter challenges readers "to make it personal" and take the initiative to implement an ambitious change model, step-by-step.

At the core of The Plant-Based Workplace is the notion that chronic disease can be treated like any other environmental, health and safety responsibility in the workplace, addressing acute and chronic injuries, and raising the bar with sustainability efforts. Carter's visionary book makes a convincing case for all companies to consider.

