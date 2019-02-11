New Book Shows Companies How to Effectively Recruit, Retain, & Motivate Millennials

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it really take to successfully harness the talent of Millennials in the office? Millennials, the world's largest generation, will make up 75% of the workforce by 2030. A new book, The Millennial Whisperer (Morgan James Publishing), by 38-year-old ad executive Chris Tuff, provides practical strategies that are real-world tested and research-based. He shows companies how to improve culture and morale while increasing profitability.

Tuff knows what it takes to succeed in the workplace and manage Millennials. He became the youngest to make partner at the award-winning Atlanta-based advertising agency, 22squared.

Tuff's book bridges gaps in communication between Millennials and the rest of the workforce. The Millennial Whisperer teaches managers, HR, and leaders how to:

Motivate and incentivize young workers.

Know why your Millennial team members tune their bosses out.

Support the entrepreneurial spirit of Millennials and show approval for their "side-hustle."

Identify, train, and empower leaders to get the most out of Millennials

without having them lose commitment. Design career track options that keep top performers from leaving.

Millennials, a much-maligned generation born between 1981 and 1996, became the largest segment in the workforce in 2016. Companies have struggled to tap into their work ethic, and as a result, failed to properly recruit, retain, and promote Millennials. Tuff debunks Millennial myths to show how this generation has been misunderstood and mismanaged.

"Entitled, avocado-toast-eating, ping-pong playing, craft-beer-drinking, Game-of-Thrones-watching, unprepared, pessimistic slackers who are overly reliant on their helicopter parents – Millennials, right?" asks Tuff. "Wrong!"

He replaces these misconceptions with practical, actionable, and profitable strategies. His triad for success is:

Serve their needs: they need a purpose, want acknowledgement, and to profit (not purely financial, but rather with social capital).

They need a structured work environment that's inspiring, transparent and provides autonomy.

A company culture that is diverse, community-serving, and socially connected helps them thrive.

Tuff offers contrarian advice on hiring and retaining Millennials such as:

When hiring, look at personality over pedigree.

Managers should befriend employees on Instagram and Facebook.

Rather than give a straight-out bonus to employees, instead buy them something personal like concert tickets to one's favorite group.

Make company time available for an employee to pursue a passion project such as a charity.

Readers can take the Millennial Leadership Assessment and see which areas they need to improve upon by going to www.TheMillennialWhisperer.com/bookresources.

