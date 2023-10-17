New Book Shows How AI Can Revolutionize Book Promotions and Profitability

News provided by

Forbes Books

17 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

"Shimmer, don't Shake" by Nadim Sadek is released by Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, announced today the October release of Shimmer, don't Shake: How Publishing Can Embrace AI by Nadim Sadek. It is available on Amazon now.

Continue Reading
“Shimmer, don’t Shake” by Nadim Sadek, released by Forbes Books
“Shimmer, don’t Shake” by Nadim Sadek, released by Forbes Books

Nadim Sadek is founder and CEO of Shimmr AI, which focuses on publishing, making under-monetized book titles more productive, improving publishers' profitability, and giving authors greater reach. In Shimmer, don't Shake, he explores how the book publishing industry can put artificial intelligence to work in ways that will improve efficiency and expand a book's audience.

"As digital capabilities grow more sophisticated, publishers continue adapting to new technologies while staying grounded in their essential role – amplifying authors' voices and ideas that enrich our world," Sadek shared. "Artificial intelligence promises to be the next major innovation reshaping publishing. As AI capabilities advance, industry practitioners have legitimate concerns but also much opportunity."

With Shimmer, don't Shake, Sadek makes the argument that readers, authors, and publishers all can benefit as AI is used to create high-quality book descriptions, advertise titles, and make better matches between the right books and the right audiences.

"The story of publishing has always been one of adapting to meet changing times while preserving the vital spark of creativity," Sadek said. "AI is the next chapter, promising renewal if embraced judiciously rather than resisted. With care, wisdom, and responsibility on all sides, artificial intelligence can bring out the best in natural imagination."

About Nadim Sadek

Nadim Sadek, author of Shimmer, don't Shake: How Publishing Can Embrace AI, is founder and CEO of Shimmr AI. His company focuses on publishing, making under-monetized titles more productive, improving publishers' profitability, and giving authors greater reach. Previously, Sadek was founder and CEO of ProQuo AI, an AI-driven brand management platform. He was also founder and CEO of Inish Turk Beg, a whiskey, food, and music business he built on an island he acquired off the West coast of Ireland. Sadek, who is half-Irish and half-Egyptian, was raised in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe, and now lives in London.

About Forbes Books

Forbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

Contact:
Miguel Casellas-Gil 
mcasellas-gil@forbesbooks.com

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

Visionary CEO Shows How Environmentalism and Profit Can Co-exist

Visionary CEO Shows How Environmentalism and Profit Can Co-exist

Seeing Green: How to Save the Planet and Profit from Sustainability by Angel Lance is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the...
Inside the Playbook of a North American Real Estate Pioneer

Inside the Playbook of a North American Real Estate Pioneer

Onwards and Upwards: Discover the Reality of Building Real Estate Success by Dean Artenosi is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.