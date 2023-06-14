New Book Shows Methane Emissions Have No Climate Impact

News provided by

Edward Rouse Pryor

14 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scientific study shows that methane's and nitrous oxide's potential for global warming and climate change are completely neutralized by earth's ever-present atmospheric water vapor. This determination is characterized in a new BriefBook: Oooppps! Climate Change Misconceptions, written by experienced energy analyst Edward Rouse Pryor and published by Hanway Hopcott House.

It is true that methane and nitrous oxide are both emitted by cattle—methane mostly from the cow's legendary three stomachs, and nitrous oxide, to a lesser extent, mostly from bovine waste products. And both methane and nitrous oxide are powerful greenhouse gases—but only when studied in laboratories where they are isolated from other shielding gases and vapors such as water vapor. The author, Edward Rouse Pryor states that, "Based on the elemental science, water vapor overlaps and cancels both methane's and nitrous oxide's ability to absorb outgoing heat from the earth—thus nullifying their global warming effect. Accordingly, when looked at 'in isolation' methane and nitrous oxide appear to have considerable potential for global warming, but actually these trace gases have virtually no global warming or climate change effect at all—at least on the planet we call earth—which has huge quantities of water vapor in its atmosphere. If one looks at the correct charts, the relevant heat absorption cancelling effect by water vapor in earth's atmosphere becomes obvious." 

The book then presents a clear and understandable scientifically peer-reviewed graph showing just how water vapor cancels the methane and nitrous oxide potential for global warming. It goes on to state that unfortunately, many in the peripheral scientific community, and most of the decision-making public as well as the journalistic pundits, economists, and key industrialists, erroneously think increasing atmospheric methane and nitrous oxide can be huge contributors to global warming and climate change when actually they have almost no effect at all.

Because of this widespread fallacious presumption (even among some climate scientists) that methane and nitrous oxide have a significant impact on global temperature, laws and regulations are being proposed (and perhaps recently enacted) to penalize producers and "leakers" of methane and nitrous oxide. This is completely unwarranted and actions to curtail methane and nitrous oxide emissions not only will add unnecessary costs to the world's energy price structure, but will substantially disrupt the livelihood of dairy farmers and cattle ranchers without having any long-or-short-range impact on global temperature or climate change.

A bright-side of this revelation is that you can now enjoy a hamburger or strip-steak, a glass of milk, or a slice of cheese, stemming from methane-and-nitrous-oxide-emitting cattle without having any impact on climate.

Or if you are in the fossil fuel business, you can leak a small amount of methane from a well, or pipeline, or coal mine, with a climate-clear conscience because the greenhouse effect by trace amounts of methane and nitrous oxide is overridden by the huge quantity of universally prevalent water vapor in the earth's atmosphere. And thus, there is no influence on global temperature from adding small quantities of these trace greenhouse gases to the earth's atmosphere.

The analysis described here is more fully characterized in the just-released (2023) BriefBook, Oooppps! Climate Change Misconceptions, written by Edward Rouse Pryor, an experienced engineering and scientific energy analyst, and author of the acclaimed full-length book The Climate Change Illusion, published in 2020.

Contact:
Edward Rouse Pryor, author
Tel.: 772-205-6199
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Edward Rouse Pryor

Also from this source

New Book Predicts a Cloudy Future for Electric Vehicles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.