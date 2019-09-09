New Book Shows Women: How To Get What You Want From Your Man

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are women high maintenance, moody, needy, manipulative gold-diggers?

Are men selfish, controlling, not helpful at home, always looking to fix a problem rather than lend emotional support, and only interested in sex and not love?

With these stereotypes circling the homes of millions of couples and marriages, no wonder why the gender wars get in the way of men and women sustaining a loving, happy long-term relationship.

All too often, people wake up one day and ask: Who am I now? What happened to my marriage? Where did my dreams go? However, you can still make a major change to turn things around. It's not too late.

On her fourth marriage, debut author Shirley Baldwin (www.getwhatyouwantfromyourman.com). has seen first-hand what destroys once-loving couples and turns them into angry, cold, and confused soloists. In a controversial but promising new book, Get What You Want from Your Man: A Guide to Creating the Relationship You Desire. (Morgan James Publishing), readers are treated to insights, strategies, and tools that will help them get what they want and need from their man -- by giving him all that he needs and wants.

Certified life coach Shirley Baldwin reveals the secrets of how men think, what they truly want in a relationship, and what makes them want to give everything of themselves to a woman. Your relationship will never be the same!

Addressing the common issues in relationships, Shirley helps women realize that by understanding the needs of their man, changing their perspective, and shifting how they act in the relationship, they have the power to create whatever they want. Get What You Want from Your Man is written by a woman, for women, yet includes both men's and women's perspectives to help women of all ages and stages of a relationship.

Shirley helps create a permanent change in how women see and relate to their man, so they can get way more from him than ever thought possible. This is all accomplished without encouraging manipulation, head games, or women losing themselves in the process of creating the relationship of their dreams.

"When you change your perspective, you change your reality," says Shirley, "and you have the power to create anything you want in your relationships.

"Shift the blame of a lackluster relationship and empower yourself to look within for the answers to a better, fulfilling relationship."

