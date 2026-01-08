New Book Sounds the Alarm That U.S. Healthcare Is on Life Support

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. JAMES E. HARPER, a board-certified Internal Medicine physician announces the release of his compelling new book: "The Decimation of U.S. Healthcare," now available on Amazon and through lngramSpark. The book explains how the largest healthcare system in the world has become the most expensive with the worst health outcomes of any other developed nation.

Dr. Harper served as a volunteer doctor in New York for more than 29 years. There, he was in a "bubble," in that he worked tirelessly in patient care without compensation, billing nor interaction with health insurance companies. But, after leaving his volunteer position and returning to the private sector, he became sadly aware of the dramatic decline of health care in this country. The source of the problem and workable remedies seems to have escaped both policy and lawmakers. Dr. Harper gives witness through his book of how a clandestine giant has gradually taken over and dominated a once caring profession and transformed it into a heartless moneymaking industry.

Healthcare has been one of the principal headlines of the news lately, especially since it fueled the longest government shutdown in American history. This book discusses the Affordable Care Act and how the taxpayer funded subsidies involved, enrich the health insurance companies without providing enhanced care to the patient nor equitable compensation to the health care provider. Furthermore, the book details how third-party health insurers and corporate entities have bullied their way to relegate the once autonomous physician in private practice to the status of a mere indentured servant or employee. This has been accomplished by either purchasing private practices or driving the remaining practices out of business.

Quality care has been replaced by efficiency and expediency even if that means harm to the patient. Expert doctors are being replaced by lesser qualified non-physician practitioners in order to lower corporate overhead expense and to increase net profit. This has resulted in a dramatically lower quality of care delivery. Corporate equity has dictated the amount of time a physician or other provider can spend with a patient by drastically reducing, or even in some cases, denying compensation.

Collectively, these initiatives have culminated in physician burnout and a mass exodus of brilliant talented doctors away from the healthcare profession. This book warns that ''the writing is on the wall," in that a complete healthcare collapse in the U.S. seems eminent. This almost happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an ever-aging population and a corresponding increase in susceptibility to chronic disease or a catastrophic illness, such as cancer, heart attack or stroke, the American population may be facing a sickbed without a doctor. Yet, this book offers practical solutions to avoid this sad outcome.

Praise for the book has been strong. A neurosurgeon described it as "extremely well-written and researched," adding that "it was impossible not to become emotional while reading it." A prominent healthcare journalist commented regarding the book: "I am finding it to be superb as I go from chapter to chapter."

