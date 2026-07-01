New Book 'Spitting Into the Wind: White Pathology and the Struggle for Racial Habilitation' Addresses White Pathology and Proposes Path Forward

BRENTWOOD, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book launching today challenges conventional frameworks on race by naming and examining what its author calls "White pathology." Available at www.drdrjeromeccrichton.com, Spitting Into the Wind: White Pathology and the Struggle for Racial Habilitation draws on psychology, sociology, theology and epigenetics to argue that patterns of denial, domination and detachment are learned social reflexes rather than innate traits.

Jerome C. Crichton, DMin, PhD Spitting Into the Wind: White Pathology and the Struggle for Racial Habilitation

Author Dr. Jerome C. Crichton describes these patterns as a collective trauma transmitted across generations and reinforced by institutions. The book traces the chain of this pathology from European antecedents to contemporary American society while centering Black narratives as authoritative testimony. It also criticizes academic gaps in theorizing White supremacy.

Rather than stopping at diagnosis, the concluding chapters propose "racial habilitation"—a deliberate, trauma-informed process of resocialization aimed at building what Crichton calls a truly just society.

"For decades, conversations about race have focused on individual prejudice or systemic checklists," said Dr. Jerome C. Crichton, whose interdisciplinary work is promoted by Doxology Q1 Publishing. "But we have not yet named the underlying sickness that produces and reproduces these harms. Racial habilitation is not reconciliation with a broken past. It is the first attempt at building a healthy future from an honest diagnosis."

The book launches alongside a new website, www.drdrjeromeccrichton.com, which hosts additional resources, author information, and customer success stories from related products including transatlanticjourney.com.

Doxology Q1 Publishing, based in Brentwood, California, has promoted Dr. Crichton's intellectual property and services for four years. The company focuses on interdisciplinary approaches to human flourishing.

Availability

Spitting Into the Wind: White Pathology and the Struggle for Racial Habilitation is available now exclusively at www.drdrjeromeccrichton.com. In July 2026, it will also be sold through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

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SOURCE Doxology Q1