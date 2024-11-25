New Book Spotlight: Into the Desert by Xue Mo Redefines Healing Literature

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, "Into the Desert," a poignant novel that delves into themes of healing, the landscapes of western China, and women's experiences, has been awarded the 2024 New York City Big Book Award in the women's fiction category. Additionally, esteemed author Xue Mo presented this award-winning work at both the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival and the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair. These events concluded successfully, attracting significant attention and appreciation from professionals within both the publishing and film industries.

Featured Speakers at 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair Author Xue Mo and his reader

"The protagonists in Xue Mo's works are often as unyielding as Sisyphus. They accept life's injustices without resignation, refusing to bow to fate. They strive to be masters of their destiny, tirelessly forging ahead, falling, and rising again to tackle challenges," observed one critic.

Unlike traditional healing literature, Xue Mo's Into the Desert confronts the harsh realities of life and the impermanence of existence head-on. Through its life-and-death stakes, the novel reveals extraordinary human resilience and courage in the face of adversity. While it physically traverses the vast Gobi Desert, the story ultimately journeys into the deepest recesses of the human soul.

From Haruki Murakami's Kafka on the Shore to Kazuo Ishiguro's Never Let Me Go and Toshikazu Kawaguchi's Before the Coffee Gets Cold, healing literature often employs gentle narratives to intertwine loneliness, trauma, and hope, creating a dreamlike refuge for readers. Japanese and Korean healing fiction frequently leans on "fate-driven healing" or "magical healing," and offers the readers comforting escapes from reality.

Conversely, "Into The Desert" charts an entirely different course. It does not shy away from suffering nor does it provide magical reprieves; instead it confronts unavoidable realities head-on while steadfastly resisting despair even amidst trauma. In this world where progress is incremental: "Every step forward brings you closer to your goal."

The story follows Lanlan and Ying'er, two women with little hope, as they embark on a perilous journey across the Gobi Desert in search of a better life. Along the way, they lose their camels, food, and water, facing obstacles such as snakes, jackals, quicksand, hunger, thirst, and exhaustion. This adventure tests the limits of their physical endurance while repeatedly challenging their inner strength.

The desert becomes a crucible for self-discovery. Lanlan, guided by her faith in Vajravārāhī, learns to let go of distractions and focus on the present. Ying'er, initially timid and unsure, gradually uncovers her courage and resilience. Her transformation becomes profoundly moving as she finds the resolve to confront the dangers they face.

When asked, "Why must Lanlan and Ying'er endure so much suffering? If the strength of women lies in love and wisdom, why does the story include so much darkness?"

Xue Mo responded:

"Suffering is the essence of human existence. It is something we must face. The value of art lies in its ability to create beauty amidst suffering, love amidst hatred, light amidst darkness, and hope amidst despair."

This, precisely, is what sets Into the Desert apart from traditional healing literature. It does not rely on "magic" to erase wounds but instead uses realist storytelling to reveal the essence of healing. Xue Mo reminds us that true healing comes from the courage to confront trauma, the tenacity to persist, and the wisdom to know that "the world is but a dream, and emotions are but illusions." Once awakened, one lives fully in the present, with poetry and purpose as the twin oars propelling the boat of life forward.

