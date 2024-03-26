New Book Spotlights Congressional Reform as the Most Critical Issue for the Future of America

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealClear Publishing proudly announces the launch of a compelling new book, "Unshackling Democracy: Embracing Term Limits, Empowering Citizens" by Gerrick D. Wilkins, a former Congressional candidate and astute businessman. This riveting read, now available on Amazon , is not just another book – it's a revolutionary blueprint for transforming American politics.

"Unshackling Democracy: Embracing Term Limits, Empowering Citizens" is available now.

In "Unshackling Democracy," Wilkins, fueled by his firsthand political experiences and insightful business acumen, takes a hard-hitting approach to the festering issue of political stagnation. His candid run for U.S. Congress in 2023 was not just a campaign, but a stand against the entrenchment of career politicians. Wilkins passionately advocates for a radical yet necessary three-term limit in Congress, aiming to reinvigorate the founding fathers' vision of a government 'of the people, by the people, for the people.'

Wilkins skillfully intertwines historical context with engaging modern narrative, making a persuasive case for Congressional term limits. He argues that this reform is critical to dismantle the prevailing culture of political careerism, infuse fresh perspectives, and spur innovative policy-making. This change, Wilkins contends, will not only revitalize our legislative processes but also encourage wider public participation in governance.

Drawing from his successful career in the automobile industry, Wilkins brings a unique perspective, highlighting the disconnect between professional politicians and the everyday struggles of ordinary Americans.

"Wilkins makes a powerful case for why a three-term House limit and a two-term Senate limit would revitalize our republic and restore America's founding principles. This book bulldozes past the typical talking points in Washington, equipping readers with the knowledge they need to fight—and win—a victory for term limits," says Howie Rich, co-founder of the non-profit, non-partisan grassroots organization U.S. Term Limits.

Leveraging his extensive experience as a distinguished figure in the automobile industry, both as a dealer and a consultant, Gerrick Wilkins brings a unique and valuable perspective from his interactions with a broad spectrum of American society. This stands in stark contrast to many professional politicians and elite policymakers, whose decisions often reflect a disconnect from the real-life experiences and viewpoints of the average American. Wilkins' background has thus uniquely positioned him to observe and understand the oft-overlooked gap between political leadership and the public it serves.

"Power is seductive, and has a way of blinding someone's judgment," writes Wilkins.

Unshackling Democracy will encourage citizens to retrieve the reins of power from the hands of career politicians and restore it to the American people—where it has always belonged. The book is available now on Amazon . Learn more at www.UnshacklingDemocracy.com .

SOURCE RealClear Publishing