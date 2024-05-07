New Book 'Sprocket' Unveils A Better Blueprint For Mastering Today's Business Challenges

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies use an outdated business design that sets them up for failure in today's rapidly evolving business climate. Baltimore area-based author and entrepreneur Stephanie Novak Hau offers a better way forward in her new book Sprocket: The Mechanics of Business Success. Hau boasts more than 30 years of experience as a small business owner and is a recipient of the U.S. Small Business Administration Person of the Year.

Stephanie Novak Hau's new book Sprocket: The Mechanics of Business Success. Published by Advantage Books

"When businesses fail to adapt to changes in their environment, performance suffers," Hau writes. "If ineffective adaptation is allowed to persist, poor performance progresses first to obsolescence and then ultimately to failure.

"The failure will be incorrectly chalked up to external forces that were out of the business's control. In reality, the failure resulted from an inability to effectively respond to these forces, which was well within the business's control."

Sprocket, published by Advantage Books, introduces business leaders to a better, more intentional design for their business operations. By adopting this design, businesses will operate more effectively and efficiently, adapting quickly to changes in their business landscape so that, as Hau puts it, "you are not stuck on the side of the road with all your competitors."

Hau developed the design that she calls "Sprocket" from her more than three decades of working with clients that included small and large businesses, nonprofit entities, and government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels.

Sprocket incorporates five critical components that Hau says are needed to achieve high levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability. Those components are purpose, strategy, structure, processes, and culture. In her book, Hau takes a deep dive into each and provides step-by-step blueprints on how to optimize them.

"When change occurs, the degree to which your organization is ineffective and inefficient will determine how well (or even if) it can implement an appropriate adaptive response," Hau writes. "If you want your organization to thrive and not just survive (or even dive), you need a better design—one that will allow you to identify and implement transformational changes without major interruptions to operations…

"When change comes, and it will, you don't want to be in the driver's seat of a Model T or Pinto."

About Stephanie Novak Hau

Stephanie Novak Hau, author of Sprocket: The Mechanics of Business Success is CEO of CEM, a company that applies practical science to improve communities. Hau has earned recognition as the U.S. Small Business Administration Maryland Small Business Person of the Year. She also created America's Commerce Corps™ to support local business.

