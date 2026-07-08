New Book "Stop the Hack!" Helps Anyone Improve Their Security Online and Off - Especially Seniors

Longtime programmer John Brogan turns decades of experience into simple steps anyone can use to enhances their online security and identity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Rockies LLC announced today a new book titled "Stop the Hack!", written to provide readily available, practical safeguards against online fraudulent activities, which collectively lead to billions of dollars in losses for individuals each year.

It is written without technical jargon to reach people across all age groups—especially older adults—and explain how they can protect themselves in both online and offline scenarios, without requiring specialized technical knowledge.

Stop the Hack! Cover

Instead of employing intricate terminology, the publication outlines practical methods that genuinely enhance safety. These encompass the correct management of passwords and the use of password management tools, establishing preventive steps for account recovery before an individual is locked out, identifying fraudulent schemes before becoming a target, and discerning when and why to use a Faraday bag. Furthermore, it guides readers to web-based resources that can indicate if their personal data has already been compromised in a security breach.

Available for purchase now on Amazon or at Stop the Hack!, this publication presents an easy-to-understand manual that individuals can use to enhance their online and offline security.

"In my research, I found that 73% of people are still using passwords that are easy to crack, and doing everyday things that put their money at real risk," said John Brogan, the book's author. "We all fall into password habits. This book uses real examples to show which ones to break and why, and helps people get back on solid ground."

Brogan has been at this a long time — writing code since the Fortran days and online since the ARPANET, the network that became the internet — with a career spanning programming, business ownership, and security. That perspective shapes the book's calm, practical approach: the threats keep changing, but anyone can learn the habits that stop them. You can read it in an afternoon, and it doubles as a family reference — ideal for seniors, their adult children, caregivers, and anyone who feels uneasy about online banking, shopping, or simply logging in. stopthehack.info

SOURCE From The Rockies LLC