New Book Stress-Free Home Downsizing Guides Seniors In Life's Next Step

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home-downsizing authority Ben Souchek offers his expert advice to seniors who are wondering whether their old home still serves their needs in his new book Stress-Free Home Downsizing: A Senior's Guide to Selling Your House and Simplifying Your Life.

Souchek points out that home downsizing doesn't necessarily equate to life downsizing. It can be the opposite.

Ben Souchek's new book, Stress-Free Home Downsizing: A Senior's Guide to Selling Your House and Simplifying Your Life, is now available.

"In a way, downsizing can turn into an upsizing," Souchek writes. "Moving into a smaller home with fewer possessions and obligations can launch a new frame of mind. Call it an upsized mind because it allows a clearer, crisper understanding of what's most important in this new chapter of life."

Stress-Free Home Downsizing, published by Advantage Books, discusses such topics as how to know whether now is the time to downsize, how to vet professionals who might help with the transition, and how to find the right real estate professional.

The book also breaks down some of the financial questions to consider, such as remodeling costs that could come into play if an aging homeowner decides to stay in place, and the trend in U.S. home prices over the last couple of decades.

For those who elect to downsize, Souchek describes options for new living arrangements, such as a smaller house, a condo or apartment, an adult child's home, an independent living community, an assisted living facility, a skilled nursing facility, or a continuing care retirement community.

"Leaving a house you've lived in for years is an emotional prospect," Souchek tells readers. "There's no way around it. That's why I put this book together, to give you a clear-headed ally in the decisions ahead. In this way you can put your best foot forward. You can know if you should logically sell the house and downsize in order to enjoy life more or remain in place in a way that allows you to enjoy the life you have.

"This book is also, of course, for adult children who want to make the best decision together with parents before those important decisions are thrust upon you by the passing years."

About Ben Souchek

Ben Souchek ( www.bensouchek.com ), author of Stress-Free Home Downsizing: A Senior's Guide to Selling Your House and Simplifying Your Life, is the founder of Home Downsizing Solutions, a home-buying company that has helped seniors transition out of their family homes for more than 25 years. Souchek has written several other books and hosts podcasts focused on educating people about the home downsizing process.

Media Contact

Miguel Casellas-Gil

[email protected]

SOURCE Advantage Books