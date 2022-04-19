New Book Surrender to Your Adversity Offers Lessons on Creating Resilience and Purpose from Dramatic and Tragic Struggles

During the Month of May, Proceeds to Support Mental Health Non-Profits

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like most people, successful executive, life strategist, and author Rob Swymer has gone through his share of adversity. Rob illustrates how our internal voice influences every thought, belief, and action in his new book Surrender to Your Adversity . By sharing his tough losses—the unexpected death of a beloved spouse, substance abuse, depression, and other family challenges—Rob demonstrates that whatever adversities we may encounter don't have to be permanent setbacks. Instead, he shows how even seemingly significant obstacles can be opportunities that allow us to live more gracious, courageous, and authentic lives. Surrender to Your Adversity is set for release on Monday, April 25, and is available for pre-order now. During May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Rob is donating a portion of the proceeds to support select mental health non-profits.

In the book, Rob provides a straightforward path for shifting your mindset and improving your resilience in the book. He challenges the reader's thinking, asking: What if every seemingly negative experience you've had was pointing you toward something more significant? What if, inside every challenge, you could find purpose? Robert shares his lessons and maps out steps on how to conquer adversity, build resilience, and move toward a life with purpose.

"Life will continue to disappoint you, and it will also surprise you," says Rob. "When reflecting on my life, it became clear that the common theme to making it through my adversity was the ability to surrender in every case. That is, to give in, not give up. This simple act allowed me to trade in my expectations for acceptance."

ABOUT ROB SWYMER:

A native of Boston, Rob married his first wife, Bonnie, at the age of 21 during the summer of his college junior year. Together, they had three children. In 1994, Rob and Bonnie moved from Boston and headed to Atlanta, where they raised their children and built a great life together.

In 2013, Rob lost Bonnie to a massive brain aneurysm. However, he learned the adversity in his life had given him the strength to endure the loss of a loved one. In 2016, Rob was blessed to find love again and is now married to Melissa. Together they have a blended family of 5 children and four beautiful grandchildren. Rob and Melissa live in Ponte Vedra, Fla., and enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Rob is a seasoned sales executive of over 40 years who embodies a servant leadership mindset. He leads his teams with empathy and applies the lessons learned from his adversity to help others build resilience and thrive, not only in business but also in their personal lives.

Rob is a certified life coach and a frequent speaker about overcoming adversity and how to make a living in a beautiful state non-negotiable.

