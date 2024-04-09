New Book Take a Chance! Advises Entrepreneurs on How to Make It Big

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Larry Gaynor shares his hard-earned insights and wisdom about launching and operating a successful business in his new book Take a Chance!: 101 Entrepreneurial Lessons for Making It Big, published by Advantage Books.

"Take a Chance! is your guidebook to avoid costly pitfalls when starting your business," Gaynor writes. "It will also prepare you for what to do in the second and third stages of growing your business."

Take a Chance!

Throughout the book, Gaynor draws on his personal experiences that relate to each of the 101 lessons, in some cases experiences that go back to his childhood when he took his first job working at his father's hardware store in Detroit.

Take a Chance! divides those lessons into seven parts, each with its own heading related to Gaynor's journey through life, such as "The Early Days," "The Explosive Years," and "The Peak Years."

Gaynor also shares with readers how important it is that his company, personal care and beauty product manufacturer TNG Worldwide, is a Gallup-trained organization and the difference that training has made for the business. He touts the Gallup StrengthsFinder 2.0 test that reveals to people their top five strengths, and he explains why it's valuable for entrepreneurs to focus on those strengths, both for themselves and their employees. Gaynor's own strengths, according to the test: Competition, Focus, Ideation, Maximizer, and Strategic.

Readers also benefit from short "Life Lesson Tips" that come at the end of each lesson, such as: "There will always be those that want to stop you, and your best friends and family could be the worst naysayers." Or, "The internet is great for research, but there is nothing better than seeing a product, concept, or new business in person. Whether you have to drive or fly, it is well worth the investment in time to experience inspiring ideas firsthand."

Gaynor notes that entrepreneurs bring to their endeavors different mindsets, values, traditions, beliefs, and upbringings. But they share something in common.

"What is constant among entrepreneurs is the spirit of life," he writes. "We are passionate about what we do on and off the playing field. We have the ability to motivate people, bring smiles to others, and to make the world a better place."

About Larry Gaynor

Larry Gaynor ( www.larrygaynor.com ), author of Take a Chance!: 101 Entrepreneurial Lessons for Making It Big, is the founder and CEO of TNG Worldwide, the beauty-product supplier whose best-selling signature brands include ForPro Professional Collection and Ginger Lily Farms. TNG manufactures more than 1,000 products in several countries and launches between 50 and 100 new products annually. Gaynor has won numerous awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage Media ( www.advantagemedia.com ) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and have translated their books into more than 20 languages.

Media Contact

Krista Wignall

[email protected]

SOURCE Advantage Media Group