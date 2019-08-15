New Book Tells MyPillow® CEO Mike Lindell's Life Story

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPillow® inventor and CEO, Mike Lindell , is set to release a book detailing his life story. Pre-sales of "What Are The Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO" are now available and will be used to help launch the Lindell Recovery Network, which is dedicated to helping addicts across the country.

Addiction is nothing new for Lindell. The MyPillow CEO was a cocaine and crack addict for decades. In a bit of irony, he invented MyPillow while addicted to crack cocaine. Lindell's addictions including compulsive gambling, the story of MyPillow and his many near-death experiences are all regaled in the book, but so is his recovery, one he calls a miracle granted after a prayer.

Since he was freed from addiction a decade ago, Lindell has dedicated his life to helping others. The Lindell Recovery Network will be his biggest impact to date. The revolutionary platform will provide hope, help and mentorship to addicts across the country, in addition to creating thousands of jobs. For Lindell, it is years in the making.

"Our country is facing an epidemic. Every day that goes by more and more addicts are losing their lives. Addiction affects everyone, not just addicts; it impacts their families, friends and co-workers as well. I can't wait even one more day. The sooner we get this launched, the sooner we start helping people nationwide," said Lindell.

Lindell's book delivers a powerful message of hope. More information on "What are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO" and how to purchase your copy can be found here: mikelindellsbook.com .

About Mike Lindell:

Mike Lindell is the inventor and CEO of MyPillow, Inc. The Minnesota-based company has been in business for more than a decade and sold more than 43 million MyPillows. Lindell started the business in his garage with the help of his family. He is a philanthropist giving millions of dollars to help those in need. Lindell is also an evangelist who does speaking engagements nationwide. His passion has always been for helping people. Lindell is proof that with hard work and faith, you can live your dream. michaeljlindell.com



Media Contact: Michelle Lawless

michelle@mypillow.com

mikelindellsbook.com

SOURCE Mike Lindell

Related Links

https://michaeljlindell.com

