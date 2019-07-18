New Book Tells Readers How to Unlock Their Greatness and Live Their Best Life

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlocking your greatness and living your best life does not need to be difficult or complicated, according to Rocco Cozza, the author of "The A.L.P.L.A. Way: Five Keys to Unlocking Your Greatness and Living Your Best Life." By simply understanding and applying the keys outlined in "The A.L.P.H.A. Way," you can transform your life into what you have always wanted to be.

Rocco Cozza says he "just an average guy" "brought up in a small town, in a middle-class family" "not handed anything in life" and is nothing special and that is what qualifies him to write this book. He believes that kindness wins always and lives to help others live their best life. Cozza has had some fantastic successes in life and quite a few unbelievable failures. But despite the failures, he kept getting up, showing up, learning and marching forward, fighting on, trying new things, and getting uncomfortable. Along the way, through education, experience and effort, he figured things out and found his passion, purpose, and voice. And he always heeded his mother's words to become the best at whatever he decided to be.

"My journey was not an easy one," Cozza said. "Over the years I worked my butt off to get where I am. I am not sure where my drive comes from as I don't remember having any particular heroes growing up. For some reason, I felt a drive inside from a young age to chase my dreams, whatever those dreams ended up being. My mother always told me she didn't care what I became, so long as I was the best at whatever it was I decided to be. This parenting style molded me into the man I am today."

Today Rocco Cozza is a successful business attorney, entrepreneur, talent manager, motivational speaker, and coach. "I am writing this book because I feel an obligation to help others," Cozza added. "That passion burns inside me. I want to inspire all of you to chase your dreams and go after the life you want. But I want you to understand the process and journey it takes to get there. Remember, life is short and if you are not living your best life, what is the point."

Cozza spent years chasing perfection, money, and material things. Finally, he found what burned inside him all along. "Deep inside, I wanted to help others unleash their greatness and live their best life," he explains. "I believe we are all meant to live our best lives. That is what I want to help people do. The problem is that we struggle with believing that we can live this way. Sometimes our upbringing or environment made us this way or maybe we do not feel worthy enough to achieve success. But I can tell you this: You are meant to be great! We all are. We all have greatness inside of us."

"You have the power to unlock your potential and I hope that the pages ahead help you do just that," Cozza said. "This is not a book to help you get rich, get skinny, get smart or get the girl or guy. It is a book of hope, inspiration, motivation, and practical advice from someone who is just like you."

The book will be your definitive guide to designing a life worth living and achieving greatness in all you do. It will show you that no matter where you are or where you came from, you can have what you want. When you finish it, you will understand exactly what you need to do to embark on the journey of unlocking your greatness and living your best life.

A few years ago, Cozza sat down and began thinking about all of the things he has learned over the years and tried to figure out what were the most important. So he started jotting down the things that mattered in his life, the principles he felt helped him to become the confident man he is today. As he did his brain dump, he boiled things down to 5 key things. "As I looked at what I had written down attitude, being a leader, having a passion and purpose, working hard, and being accountable, it came to me. ALPHA symbolizes the 5 keys to living a successful life.

"A.L.P.H.A. is a way of life," Cozza added. "To me, being an alpha means you want to live your best life. Alpha is a creed. To be an alpha symbolizes you follow a belief system and exhibit a mindset based on these distinct keys for the purpose of achieving greatness and living your best life."

Cozza puts forth several lessons including one must not lead with an iron fist or an exertion of authority. He also writes that laziness is not an option.

"Most people go through life complaining about where they are, what they don't have or the way the world holds them down," Cozza states. "I hear people complain all the time (and I have been guilty of it, too, on many occasions). 'I hate my job.' 'I am not happy in my marriage.' 'I am overweight.' 'I am in debt.' Yet when you ask these people about what they are doing to change their situation, most look at you as if you are speaking a foreign language. They don't have an answer. They don't want the responsibility of making the change because, if they fail, they are accountable. They don't want to take responsibility for their own lives. The difference is successful people understand that taking responsibility matters.

"Successful people take 100 percent responsibility for their life," he concludes. "They understand that everything that happens or doesn't happen in their life is 100 percent their responsibility. They do not blame others for what they don't have or the situations they are in. Successful people take ownership of the present, learn from the past, and take action or create change."

"The A.L.P.H.A. Way: Five Keys to Unlocking Your Greatness and Living Your Best Life" is available through online bookstores including amazon.com and at better bookstores nationwide. Rocco Cozza can be reached through https://www.roccocozza.com.

