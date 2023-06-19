New book tells the story of Sons of Italy's founder Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro - Carmelo Cutuli's "The Italian American Journey" today available on Amazon

ROME, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Carmelo Cutuli, has released his latest book, "The Italian American Journey: migration, identity, and heritage: the life of Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro and the birth of Sons of Italy"

The book tells the story of Vincenzo Sellaro, a Sicilian doctor who dedicated his life to improving the conditions of Italian immigrants in America. Sellaro founded the Sons of Italy in 1905, which later became the Order Sons of Italy in America and then the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

"The Italian American Journey" explores Sellaro's life and legacy, from his early years in Italy to his work in America. The book highlights Sellaro's dedication to supporting Italian immigrants and his vision for a brotherhood that would provide them with the support they needed to succeed in their new home. The Sons of Italy grew into a patriotic and charitable institution dedicated to preserving Italian culture in the US.

"It has been an honor, - Author Carmelo Cutuli said - to write about Vincenzo Sellaro and the Sons of Italy. Their legacy is an important part of Italian-American history, and it continues to inspire the Italian-American community today. Sellaro's vision of a brotherhood that supports Italian immigrants has evolved into a vibrant organization that celebrates Italian culture and heritage in the US."

Cutuli, who is a proud member of the OSDIA and native of Sicily like Sellaro, has founded the first Italian OSDIA chapter, in Rome, and recently co-founded the new OSDIA chapter in Palermo, that was symbolical entitled to Sellaro, the "Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro" #3009 Lodge.

"The Italian American Journey, - concluded the author - also explores the present-day relations between Italy and the United States and how they have evolved since the time of Sellaro. The book, definitely, aims to highlight the continued importance of Italian culture and heritage in America and provides a comprehensive understanding of Sellaro's role in Italian-American history and the ongoing cultural exchange between Italy and the United States."

"The Italian American Journey" is a must-read for anyone interested in Italian-American history and culture. The book is available, in paperback only, for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C87GP9VG

