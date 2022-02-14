New Book Tells Women How to be Fierce, Fearless … Unstoppable

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to release Unstoppable: Being Fierce, Fearless and Unf*ckwithable in Life and Business, a new book containing 22 inspiring stories and useful tools for building confidence. Laura Di Franco, Brave Healer Productions' publisher and CEO, says, "Keep this book on your desk for moments when you need a quick pick-me-up. Keep it on your nightstand and read an inspiring story before you go to sleep to implant that inspiration in your subconscious mind and command that unstoppable quality within you."

Book cover

The book's lead author is Rochel Marie Lawson, a best-selling author, podcast host, registered nurse, Ayurvedic health practitioner and the president of Blissful Living 4. In the chapter she authored, Lawson talks about overcoming her own fears — staring down a school bully at age eight and years later her fear of doubling down on the business she was running with her husband — by having an internal conversation with the divine and paying attention to the advice she received.

There are also chapters on overcoming any obstacle; holistically recovering from cancer; slaying haters and reclaiming one's destiny; using emotions for daily clarity; creating a brand from scratch and strengthening self-belief.

Other contributors are Nicole Batiste, Dr. Nailah G. Beraki, Rosalind Beresford, Kearn Crockett Cherry, Meilin Ehlke, JC Gardner, Trina Hammack, Doreen Hillier, Melinda Holmes, Heather Jones, Gurutej Khalsa, Bessie Lee-Cappell, Aura E. Martinez, Kimle Nailer, Vicki Noethling, Anna Pereira, Dr. Pam Perry, Dr. Pamela J. Pine, LJ Raspler, Irene Vaksberg, and Melissa A. Washington.

A portion of the proceeds from book sales will go towards supporting women veterans.

Praise for Unstoppable

"The stories of courage in Unstoppable will stop you in your tracks. This is a book for every woman who wants to step into her own power of being fierce and fearless and live their best life. You will never fear the 'fear' after reading this book. —

Prati Kaufman, marketing and mindset coach, www.pratikaufman.com

"You'll see yourself in the vulnerability shared by these wonderfully authentic women and you'll be inspired and empowered by the associated lessons. Real women, real stories, and practical advice on how to finally kick fear to the curb and live the life you know you're capable of living!" — Jacquie Somerville, best-selling author and co-founder of 100 Most Powerful Women

"I could not stop reading the powerful stories of the fierce, fearless, and unstoppable women. The stories make the reader feel inspired, and the tools from each author empower each of us to create, live, and share our own fearless story." — Sharla Brown, founder, One Woman

About Rochel Marie Lawson

Rochel Marie Lawson is an entrepreneur, registered nurse, Ayurvedic health practitioner, Amazon best-selling author, and international best-selling author. She is the president of Blissful Living 4 U, which brings wellness, wisdom, and wealth to individuals seeking a holistic path to living their dream lives. She is the creator of The Brave, Bold & Unstoppable Women's Summit. She hosts the weekly podcast "The Blissful Living Show" and has been featured on Fox, CBS, NBC, and in several other prominent media publication outlets.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 26 books, including 20 Amazon best-sellers, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing. The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within. She also runs Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World Changers group on Facebook that offers free monthly business development and networking sessions.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com; www.rochelelawson.com

SOURCE Laura Di Franco