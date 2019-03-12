New Book The Cosma Hypothesis: Implications of the Overview Effect Tells The Story Of the Next Step in Space Exploration

HOUSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank White, the space philosopher best known for The Overview Effect: Space Exploration and Human Evolution, is launching The Human Space Program through his new book, The Cosma Hypothesis: Implications of the Overview Effect (Morgan Brook Media) on March 12th, 2019. A short film called "Overview," based largely on his first work, has been seen over 8 million times online.

The Human Space Program describes an initiative that accounts for the realities and possibilities of the next step of space exploration as humanity migrates into the solar system.

White and his colleagues outline 16 content-specific task forces that the project plans to set up to explore key issues arising out of human expansion into our "solar neighborhood." These task forces would report back to a central organizing authority to construct a comprehensive, sustainable, and inclusive blueprint for exploring and developing the solar system.

The book includes a series of conversations with astronauts discussing their experiences in orbit or on the moon and their new perspective on the universe. White is well known for the in-depth and personal reporting he has done on this unique group of some 500 people and documenting the profound effect that space travel has had on many of them. Their enthusiastic and emotional messages serve as the basis for The Cosma Hypothesis, in itself an inspiring perspective on our species and the wonderful possibilities that lie before us.

Frank White's book, The Overview Effect: Space Exploration and Human Evolution, first published by Houghton-Mifflin in 1987, is now in its third edition, and is considered by many to be a seminal work in the field of space exploration and development. White is a co-founder of the Overview Institute and founder of the "Academy in Space Initiative," which launched at Framingham State University in April of 2016, and has evolved into the Human Space Program.

White is the author or coauthor of 14 books on topics ranging from space exploration to climate change. White is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and a Rhodes Scholar. He earned his M.Phil. in Politics from Oxford University. White worked for Harvard University for 17 years and now teaches at the Harvard Extension School and Harvard Summer School.

