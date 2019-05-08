New Book, "The Horse Cure," Recounts True Stories of Remarkable Horses Bringing Miraculous Change to Humankind

BOONES MILL, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can working with horses really help our minds and body heal after trauma and/or illness? The new book, "The Horse Cure", answers that question. In the book, author Michelle Holling-Brooks, shares how the "horse cure" has helped her own recovery from illness along with stories of different transformations she has experience over the last twenty years during different equine partnered therapy sessions.

Cover The Horse Cure author Michelle Holling-Brooks

Michelle Holling-Brooks, stated, "I wrote the book, The Horse Cure, because I know firsthand the healing that can happen when you work with horses and I wanted to share the power of this amazing form of therapy with others. Life can change in an instant and you can lose trust in yourself, others, and the world around you when it does. It can be hard to accept help from humans to support you through the healing process. However, sometimes it is easier to accept the support you need from an animal. Horses did just that for me. They helped me "cure" myself on many different levels."

Rebecca Bailey, PhD, Director of Transitioning Families, Advisor of JAYC Foundation, and author of Safe Kids, Smart Parents, shared after reading the book, "Finally, a book that captures the quiet and not so subtle power of the horse to human connection. This is a must read for anyone who loves horses and wants to understand the growing field of equine assisted psychotherapy. Masterfully written, a refreshing perspective…"

The Horse Cure provides the reader with an inside glimpse into what partnering with horses through equine assisted therapies can feel like and how it really works. Holling-Brooks said, "My hope for this book is that it unlocks hope for the reader that they too can restore and cure themselves just like the people in the stories where able to do through their relationships with some remarkable horses."

For the official press kit for "The Horse Cure" and more on the backstory behind how Michelle came to write the book and found Unbridled Change click here https://unbridledchange.org/the-horse-cure/

About Unbridled Change - Unbridled Change is a leader in the field of Equine Partnered Psychotherapy and Coaching. They are an innovative organization located in Boones Mill, Virginia, providing full time trauma focused equine assisted therapy. Trauma, neglect, and shame can shatter the nervous system, creating a disconnect between the body, mind, and spirit. Their belief is that equine therapies can help build bridges and help those suffering to connect to others on the pillars of trust, respect, secure bonds, willingness, and openness.

Over the past 20 plus years, the founder, Michelle Holling-Brooks, has developed a style of Equine Partnered Psychotherapy and Coaching that addresses the whole person fusing neuroscience, trauma and attachment therapy and hands-on experiences of developing partnerships and relationships with horses. She is the author of The Horse Cure released May 2019. Learn more about Unbridled Change at www.unbridledchange.org

