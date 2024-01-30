New Book 'The Kelsey Outrage' by Alison Hubbard Released January 25th, 2024

Hungtington local author brings unsolved murder mystery to life in new novel published by Black Rose Writing

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alison Louise Hubbard, an accomplished award-winning musical theatre lyricist, released her first historical novel, The Kelsey Outrage. Published by Black Rose Writing, this captivating narrative brings to life an unsolved murder mystery inspired by true events that unfolded in the 19th century in Huntington, New York. The book hit shelves on January 25th, 2024.

On November 4, 1872, Cathleen Kelsey's brother, George, goes missing after being tarred and feathered by a vicious mob in their small Long Island town. Determined to find him and get justice, Cathleen reinvents herself as a detective, taking on the ruthless, powerful gang of men behind the violent act the national newspapers labeled, "The Crime Of The Century."

Told through several characters' points of view, the story begins with the crime and follows its devastating consequences as the town (called Huntoria in the story) divides in a bitter war along class lines and struggles to heal.

While raising her family in Huntington, Hubbard often passed by the historical sign in the heart of her town marking the spot where Kelsey was tarred and feathered. Curious to learn more, but finding many dead ends due to fire and the deliberate removal of documents, Hubbard turned to her imagination, writing a fictional account of this sensational story, and giving life to The Kelsey Outrage.

"It was hard for me to believe this tale of love, lies and lawlessness happened right here in my own backyard, so to speak," says Alison Louise Hubbard, author of The Kelsey Outrage. "Huntington was then, as it is now, a proud and beautiful place. But this event caused our town to devolve into complete chaos. The town's reputation was also tarred. In many ways, this is a story of healing and redemption. And much of it is true."

About Alison Louise Hubbard

Alison Louise Hubbard's historical novel, THE KELSEY OUTRAGE , was published by Black Rose Writing in 2024. Her short story, Wildflowers, was published in The Saturday Evening Post in 2022, and her story, Belladonna, won the Slippery Elm Prize for Prose and was published in the 2021 print edition.

Before writing novels and short stories, Hubbard had a long career as a musical theatre lyricist in New York. Her shows, which have been seen in productions and tours across the county, include THE SECRET GARDEN, LITTLE WOMEN, BUDDY'S TAVERN and THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE; publications include THE COP AND THE ANTHEM, LITTLE WOMEN and PETS!

Hubbard's work has garnered many industry prizes, notably two Richard Rodgers Awards, given by the American Academy of Arts and Letters (LITTLE WOMEN and BUDDY'S TAVERN). A co-winner of the $100,000 Kleban Award, she has been an Artist-in-Residence at The O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference and the New Harmony Project. THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE was featured in the National Alliance For Musical Theatre.

Hubbard is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, The Dramatists Guild, Sisters In Crime, and the Author's Guild. She received a Bachelor of Music from the Crane School of Music at Potsdam, NY, and a Masters from SUNY at Stony Brook. She teaches flute in her private studio on Long Island.

