New Book "The Science of Energy" Revolutionizes Our Understanding of Consciousness and Reality

News provided by

Pragda Press

04 Jan, 2024, 10:04 ET

Bridging the Gap Between Metaphysics and Science, Author Payman Sattari Offers a Fresh Perspective on the Cosmic Order

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ambitious blend of metaphysics, philosophy, and science, Payman Sattari's new book, "The Science of Energy," challenges and expands our understanding of the universe. This groundbreaking work is the first installment in the anticipated series "The Language of Truth."

Continue Reading

"The Science of Energy" presents a revolutionary metaphysical system that unifies subjective and objective aspects of reality. Sattari's work delves into the coexistence of consciousness with the physical world, offering a comprehensive model that integrates the observable cosmos. "The Science of Energy represents the culmination of a decade of dedicated research. It's about seeing all aspects of reality—conscious and material—as integral parts of a unified whole," says Sattari.

With a background spanning nine years of intensive study in consciousness and the nature of reality, Payman Sattari brings depth and clarity to complex topics, making them accessible to the general public. This book is not just a philosophical exploration but a practical guide to understanding life's myriad facets and their interconnectedness.

"The Science of Energy" is poised to be a seminal work for those intrigued by the interplay of science and philosophy. It traces the intellectual evolution from deity-centric views to rational science, exploring the roles of memory, identity, and individuality in the cosmic order. The book promises to be a vital resource for anyone seeking to comprehend the deeper aspects of existence and find peace within the human experience.

Available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, "The Science of Energy" can be purchased through most retailers, distributed by Ingram. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of science and metaphysics, making it an excellent addition to any thinker's library.

For more information about "The Science of Energy" and Payman Sattari, check out the book's retail and community engagement pages and follow @pragdapress on Instagram. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Payman Sattari/Pragda Press:
Payman Sattari is a dedicated researcher and author focused on the interconnections between consciousness, reality, and the physical world. With a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to all, Sattari seeks to enlighten and engage readers through thought-provoking works.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Pragda Press

