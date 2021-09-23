New Book The Survival Paradox an Instant Best Seller

"The Survival Paradox is an excellent guide for anyone struggling with chronic disease. Read it carefully and start your journey to wholeness and well-being." —Deepak Chopra, MD

In The Survival Paradox , renowned researcher and clinician Dr. Eliaz shows for the first time how the body's survival response system — governed by a master "survival protein"— fuels today's most serious health concerns. From cancer to heart disease, immune dysregulation and more, Dr. Eliaz explains how the biochemical mechanisms that are supposed to fight degenerative diseases, instead make them more difficult to overcome. This is the survival paradox.

Refined over decades of research and clinical work treating cancer and complex conditions, The Survival Paradox offers a groundbreaking paradigm shift in how we can approach health, medicine, and healing. Complete with references, and powered by inspiring patient stories, The Survival Paradox provides an unparalleled new model for both laypersons and health professionals to help overcome chronic conditions and unleash the body's innate healing capacity for greater health, longevity and quality of life.

The book is divided into multiple sections:

Introduction to the survival paradox, and what it means for health and disease

How to address the survival paradox in conditions like cancer, heart disease, and others

Transforming the survival paradox, healing the scars of survival, and uncovering the body's innate healing abilities

Appendixes—protocols, guidelines, and resources

From the macro to the micro, Dr. Eliaz demonstrates the survival paradox in action, and offers breakthrough solutions from his decades of success helping patients overcome life-threatening conditions. In The Survival Paradox , Dr. Eliaz explains that everyone has the potential to be a miracle, and achieve peak health and performance. The secret is transforming your survival drive.

For more information visit www.survivalparadox.com

