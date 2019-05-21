New Book: The Untold Story of Everything Digital; Details How the World Went Digital for the Very First Time

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 will be the 70th anniversary (1949-2019) of the very first binary bits pinging out into the world. It was a beginning that changed everything. Few believed in the misfits who pulled it off...or in their strange new technology. We do now.

In recognition of and in honor of the 70th anniversary (1949-2019), Tom Green and Taylor & Francis are proud to publish The Untold Story of Everything Digital (October 2019), which takes up the critical years of innovation and development 1946-1956, when there was less than a megabyte of RAM on the entire planet...and it all belonged to a group of engineers in an old laundry building in Cambridge, MA.

Based on Green's previous Amazon best seller, Bright Boys, the new book and companion podcast series hone in on the critical decade 1946-1956…and the one fateful year, 1949…when the world first went digital.

The book, The Untold Story of Everything Digital, published by Taylor & Francis (London), and the 8-episode, companion podcast series produced by Bright Boys Media (Boston), will debut simultaneously in the fall of 2019.

See pre-publication review: The Beginning that Changed Everything

The provenance of everything digital has but one address: 211 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge.

Please join us for this incredible adventure when a band of misfit engineers, led by MIT's Jay Forrester and Bob Everett, birthed the digital revolution. The bright boys were the first to imagine an electronic landscape of computing machines and digital networks, and the first to blaze its high-tech trails.

Journalist, writer and video producer, Tom Green has been reporting on and producing programming about technology for over two decades.

He is the author of the Amazon best seller Bright Boys: The Making of Information Technology (Taylor & Francis, 2010).

Formerly, as a TV writer/producer at Boston's ABC affiliate WCVB-TV, his work has been twice nominated for Emmy Awards.

