New Book to Delve into the Mystery of the Subconscious and its Role in Helping Process and Heal Trauma and Executive Burnout, Launching Next Week

Scholar, Scientific Researcher & Rabbi David Dardashti Unlocks the Root Causes of Executive Burnout, Addiction, Anxiety and More.

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his ongoing personal mission to help individuals overcome trauma, and help raise awareness of the impact of trauma, anxiety and executive burnout has on contemporary society, rabbi, researcher & founder of Sabra Enterprises David Dardashti is announcing the release of a new book, Trauma & the Mystery of the Subconscious.

Rabbi, Scholar, and Scientific Researcher David Dardashti Cover for Trauma & The Mystery of the Subconscious by David Dardashti

The book will be released on Amazon's Kindle store next week, and details insights from both scientific research and David's over 35 years studying Kabbalah & the human subconscious, 30 years as a business executive, and 15 years working directly with trauma sufferers, with a particular penchant for corporate and executive cases.

"For too long, trauma has been underrepresented as a root cause for so many contemporary ailments, particularly in the business and corporate world," said David Dardashti.

"The goal of this book is to show how trauma is both simpler than people might realize, while being more complexly integrated into how we evolve and mature as people."

The new piece of writing takes a deep focus on the human subconscious, and how it plays an indispensable role in managing and processing unaddressed emotional trauma, and as a result, holds the power to heal the multiple neurological and physical challenges it can cause, when properly stimulated.

In an era where over 66% of managers and executives suffer from burnout and its complications, the issue has become crucial for both individuals and corporations to address.

Through new research, references from respected trauma authorities, and direct research relating to the neuro-stimulus technique David has developed, the book aims to shine a light on the hidden power of our own subconscious, and turn a page into a better tomorrow for all those suffering from anxiety, severe burnout, and repressed trauma.

"The topic of trauma is a concept that has suffered from overly complicated analysis and interpretation," said David. "In reality, we have seen just the opposite, and are passionate about the simple definitions and solutions we are able to share in this piece of work in the hopes of bringing more clarity to professionals and businesses who see themselves affected by burnout."

For more info, to receive an advance copy, or pre-order, head to https://traumadaviddardashti.com/trauma-book-preview/ to track the release date and secure a copy.

About David Dardashti and his Work

Rabbi David Dardashti has dedicated his life to the understanding the keys to human potential, happiness, and self-discovery. Through his work, he has helped hundreds of people discover the true power within themselves through his advice. He brings over 35 years of Kabbalah studies to his scientific approach to addressing the challenges of trauma, anxiety, and other common neurological problems through the neurostimulus techniques he has developed.

Media Contact:

Nick Iannitti

609.686.3001

[email protected]

SOURCE David Dardashti