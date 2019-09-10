New Book, Trusted Healers, Calls for A Health Care Revolution

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Pelino, the author of the just-released book, Trusted Healers: Dr. Paul Grundy and the Global Healthcare Crusade (Koehler Books, (www.trusted-healers.com), is leading the way for a transformation of health care in America. His book addresses the push-button areas that need to be addressed: care cost, access to a medical home, and patient responsibility.

As the fate of healthcare is debated in the United States and abroad, discussions over accessibility, and affordability, dominate. But the author of a breakthrough book shows what is really needed is a trusted healer in a medical home for everyone, for life. The results will yield better care at lower costs and become the gold standard for all of us.

Pelino tirelessly followed Dr. Paul Grundy around the globe for a year, observing a revolution in healthcare before his very eyes. Dr. Grundy is heavily featured in Pelino's book, to bring attention to the work of the man known as the Godfather of the Primary Care Medical Home Movement. Dr. Grundy, with 50 years of experience, served four American presidents and was decorated with numerous awards for his work that extends back to the AIDS epidemic. Until last year, he served for nearly two decades as the chief medical officer and global director of IBM's healthcare transformation. He's also the founding president of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative.

Trusted Healers details the decade-long movement by Dr. Grundy to transform all healthcare on a national and global scale.

Indeed, this is a story that has not yet been told. In addition to learning about Dr. Grundy, now leading global healthcare transformation for Innovaccer, Inc., which provides breakthrough technologies for better healthcare, we also see interviews with an international cadre of innovative leaders and visionaries in healthcare today, including:

Ex-Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy , who wrote the Foreword for Trusted Healers.

, who wrote the Foreword for Dr. Michael Roizen , Dr. Oz Show co-creator, best-selling author, and chief wellness officer at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute.

, co-creator, best-selling author, and chief wellness officer at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute. UK Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt , former Secretary of Health and Social Care for six years.

Secretary of Health and Social Care for six years. Glenn D. Steele , MD, Ph.D, CEO (Ret.) of Geisinger Health System, named one of the 50 most powerful physician executives in healthcare.

CEO (Ret.) of Geisinger Health System, named one of the 50 most powerful physician executives in healthcare. Professor James Kingsland , OBE , one of the top physician leaders in the United Kingdom , Great Britain's long standing BBC Radio doctor.

, one of the top physician leaders in the , long standing BBC Radio doctor. Nwando Olayiwola , MD, MPH , clinical transformation officer for Rubicon MD, improving access to care for underserved patients.

, clinical transformation officer for Rubicon MD, improving access to care for underserved patients. Nick Donofrio , executive vice-president (Ret.) of Innovation and Technology at IBM, who led the world in technology innovations for forty years, is one of the world's top corporate leaders.

executive vice-president (Ret.) of Innovation and Technology at IBM, who led the world in technology innovations for forty years, is one of the world's top corporate leaders. David Folk , CEO and Co-Founder of NEXT Integrative Minds Life Sciences, Inc.

"Personalized, precision medicine and care is what's needed to heal our ineffective system," says Pelino.

Who should have access to healthcare, what that healthcare should look like, and how you can assure your family has the best healthcare is what Trusted Healers is all about.

Dr. Grundy has been relentlessly leading the movement that now puts the U.S. at the precipice of a tipping point. Over 48% of all U.S. primary care doctors are now practicing in a medical home environment.

"If America fails to create something strong in the long term, we will always see a short-term fix approach to things," says Pelino.

"We need a transformation – not patchwork attempts to stop the bleeding. The medical home model of care will solve a crisis in cost, quality, and physician morale," concludes Pelino, "all over the world."

SOURCE Dan Pelino