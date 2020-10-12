New Book Unlocks Secrets to Adapting to Change, Reducing Stress, and Amplifying Your Life

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset expert and motivational speaker Ricky Kalmon unveils a 14-day program that enables readers to adapt to change and boost their performance, even in ever-changing circumstances. Kalmon's book, Leverage Your Mindset, reveals that our minds are like computers that require periodic updating in order to adapt to current situations and beliefs and enhance our results in our personal and professional lives.

In the 14-day program detailed in the book, Kalmon helps readers remove self-limiting beliefs by reprogramming their mindset so that it will work with them to improve their performance and enjoyment of life. It is a proven method that combines mindfulness, relaxation, visualization, and self-talk—strategies used by professional athletes, CEOs, and industry leaders to reduce stress and enhance success. In only ten to fifteen minutes a day for two weeks, readers will create a new internal script that amplifies all aspects of their life.

"Think of your brain as a computer and your mindset as your personal software," Kalmon says. "There is extraordinary potential lying dormant within your own mind. The key to unlocking that potential is cultivating awareness of your thoughts and beliefs by updating the program on which it is running. It is one thing anyone can do now to turn intentions into success."

About the Author: Ricky Kalmon is a mindset expert, motivational speaker, and celebrity hypnotist who delivers high-energy and motivational keynote programs. Kalmon works with Fortune 500 companies, sales teams, leaders, executives, and sports teams, teaching them how to reinforce their thoughts and beliefs to enhance their results. Through his programs, thousands have changed their world by changing the way they think. Kalmon's podcast, Amplify Your Mindset, reveals how high-achieving individuals leverage their mindset for success. He is available for press inquiries and interviews. Contact William Sax, Kalmon Productions, LLC at 770-442-8820 or via email to [email protected].

