New Book Wages War Against Misinformation

LINCOLN, R.I., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media fitness influencers Mike Rosa and Nick Wright, both with audiences in the millions, are taking aim at misinformation in the fitness industry. They have teamed with legally blind personal trainer Frankie D. Cruz and seven other authors to write and publish a book titled, Unfit, Unhealthy & Unwell: The Truth, The Facts, The Lies The Fitness, Health & Wellness Industry Sells You.

Cover of Unfit, Unhealthy & Unwell

"How can it be that the US is the single largest market for the fitness industry, yet is also the one that needs it the most? The answer is simple: The fitness industry is unfit."—Frankie D. Cruz, CPT, CNC

The 10 co-authors boast a wide array of credentials. They include notable individuals such as best selling author and medical doctor Ari Bernstein, international award winning consumer psychologist Dr. Nia Williams, former Olympian and four-time US track champion Khadevis Robinson, and multi-award winning producer and national fitness hall of fame inductee David Lyons.

A collection of 17 essays curated by Frankie D. Cruz, the book's chapters cover a wide range of topics such as fad diets, social media, various pseudosciences, common myths, and consumer psychology. Part consumer advisory, tell-all, how-to and academic text it aims to inform readers on a wide range of issues. The goal is to help them make better informed health decisions to improve their quality of life. It will be available in both digital and hardcover format, so readers will be able to easily flip to whatever section they need on the go.

Unfit, Unhealthy & Unwell: The Truth, The Facts, The Lies The Fitness, Health & Wellness Industry Sells You digital edition is currently available for pre-orders at www.unfitbook.com. You can keep up to date concerning its release on social media on Facebook and Twitter.

For interviews and more information please call Frankie Cruz at 401-427-5098 or e-mail at [email protected].

