New book 'What Are You Going to Do?' shares inspiring story of Everett Swanson and the founding of Compassion International

News provided by

Compassion International

10 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

Matt Bronleewe and Eric Wilson describe how one man's answer to a simple question transformed the lives of millions of children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, a new book entitled "What Are You Going to Do?" shares the inspiring true story of Everett Swanson and the humble beginnings of the global Christian ministry Compassion International.

In the fall of 1952, Rev. Everett Swanson flew from Chicago to South Korea to minister to American troops fighting in the Korean War. During his time there, he grew increasingly troubled by the sight of hundreds of war orphans living on the streets, where many died of starvation, exposure, and disease.

Continue Reading
"What Are You Going to Do?" tells the inspiring story of Everett Swanson and the founding of Compassion International.
"What Are You Going to Do?" tells the inspiring story of Everett Swanson and the founding of Compassion International.

Broken by the plight of these children, Swanson was faced with a question: "What are you going to do?" Authors Matt Bronleewe and Eric Wilson explain how his answer to these six little words led to the organization now known as Compassion International.

More than 70 years later, Compassion reaches over two million children around the world through its child development program – providing education, health care, nutrition, clean water, vocational training, Christian instruction, mentorship, recreational activities, and more. The organization partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 countries to help children thrive, reach their God-given potential, and transcend what is often a generational legacy of poverty.

Santiago 'Jimmy' Mellado, president and CEO of Compassion, shares, "Reverend Everett Swanson unexpectedly became a world-changer. And I'm so glad his story is finally being told. His life serves as a testimony of what can happen when God calls and an obedient heart answers. You will be challenged as you read. You will be inspired. But most of all, I pray you will be moved – moved with compassion to make a difference in the lives of others."

As Mellado highlights, people are often faced with the same question, "What am I going to do?" Like Swanson, they feel inadequate, afraid, or ill-equipped to respond to the world's overwhelming challenges. However, readers will see how small, faithful choices can lead to larger ones and change the world for generations to come.

"I've had the privilege of traveling with Compassion and know firsthand the tremendous work they do, but I didn't know the amazing story of their founder, Everett Swanson," explains Michael W. Smith, Grammy Award-winning Christian artist and Compassion advocate. "How incredible to read about one man taking a bold step, his vision for children in need, and the result that is this marvelous organization. This is a must-read for anyone looking for an inspiring story of faith and encouragement."

"What Are You Going to Do?" is available at moodypublishers.com/what-are-you-going-to-do and wherever books are sold. To learn more about Everett Swanson and Compassion's history, visit compassion.com/history.

About Compassion International
Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 13 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2023, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on FacebookInstagramX, and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Allison Wilburn
219-384-8177
[email protected]

SOURCE Compassion International

Also from this source

Nearly half of the NFL's punters to participate in 'Punts for Purpose' during Week 14

Nearly half of the NFL's punters to participate in 'Punts for Purpose' during Week 14

This weekend, nearly half of the NFL's punters are slated to participate in "Punts for Purpose," a charitable-giving initiative designed specifically ...
Compassion International introduces fun way to fight hunger through Roblox gaming platform

Compassion International introduces fun way to fight hunger through Roblox gaming platform

Starting tomorrow, November 18, Compassion International is launching a new initiative in partnership with top Roblox experiences called "Play to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.