New Book Who Are China's Walking Dead? Reveals the Strange World of China's Regime Officials

PORT JERVIS, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When documentary filmmaker, Kay Rubacek of Swoop Films, began interviewing former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials for her award-winning movie, Finding Courage, she was shocked when they described themselves as the "Walking Dead." As she found and interviewed more CCP officials—including a labor camp director, a propaganda official, a criminal court judge, an army colonel, a diplomat, a national security agent, and a CCP role-model student, among others—she found that their experiences lifted the veil on the opaque world of China's officialdom.

Book cover image of "Who Are China's Walking Dead?" written by Kay Rubacek, published by Liberty Hill Press. Author and producer/director, Kay Rubacek, interviews Guangsheng Han, a former Chinese labor camp director and Chinese Communist Party official from the Ministry of Public Security and Justice Bureau.

"The world of CCP officialdom is very cruel and dark," said the Labor Camp Director. "We had to know that propaganda and reality are disconnected," said the Propaganda Official. "The law is only for people who are low-class—who don't have any connections," said the Chinese Diplomat. "You are forced to tell lies. It won't work if you don't tell lies. As a result, everyone becomes a liar," said the High-Ranking Official.

Rubacek creates an engaging and eye-opening narrative by cleverly weaving together her interviews with the CCP officials and detailed research, including leaked CCP directives, documents. Each chapter reveals fresh insights into what drives the CCP regime today, how the CCPs operatives—CCP officials—rise and fall in rank, and how the CCP culture has shaped the lives of more than a billion people in the world's most populous nation.

Kay Rubacek is an author, producer, and director of award-winning non-fiction works. Her family members escaped communism in Russia, China, and the former Czechoslovakia between 1918 and 1986, and she was arrested in China in 2001 for being a human rights advocate. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, she now lives in New York's Hudson Valley with her husband and two children and works as a director/producer for New York-based film production company, Swoop Films.

