New Book 'Zero Risk Startup' Shows How To Boost Business Success By Reducing Risk

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur and angel investor Paulo Andrez shares strategies for overcoming the risks that stifle the dreams of would-be entrepreneurs in his new book Zero Risk Startup: The Ultimate Entrepreneur's Guide to Mitigating Risks When Starting or Growing a Business.

"There's no doubt that risk is at the center of the decisions of wantrepreneurs and investors," Andrez writes. "If wantrepreneurs reduce the project risk, their willingness to start a company increases dramatically, and the willingness of investors to invest increases as well."

Zero Risk Startup: The Ultimate Entrepreneur’s Guide to Mitigating Risks When Starting or Growing a Business by Paulo Andrez. Published by Forbes Books

Zero Risk Startup, published by Forbes Books, offers readers more than 100 tips for mitigating risks and guides them through such topics as "Common Excuses Not to Start a Business," "Risk-Averse and Overconfident Entrepreneurs," and "How Artificial Intelligence Can Empower Entrepreneurs to Mitigate Risk."

Andrez draws on his extensive personal experiences in business and investing as he teaches readers how to recognize, evaluate, and dramatically reduce different types of risks in their new businesses by using a unique risk mitigation methodology he created called MEFLO. Those letters stand for the primary risks businesses face: market, entrepreneur/ team, financial, legal, and operational.

"I have come across many projects that were initially turned down by financial institutions and investors, but after a well-executed risk mitigation process, even the risk-averse banks were able to lend money," Andrez writes.

As an angel investor and an entrepreneur himself, Andrez has helped numerous entrepreneurs with counseling or funding. Throughout his book, he includes 28 short takeouts he calls "Zero Risk Insights" that provide real-world examples of the ideas he is sharing.

"To be an entrepreneur means to have your destiny in your own hands, but this can be scary," Andrez writes. "However, being an entrepreneur is definitely worth the risk, as the benefit of entrepreneurial projects goes much further than the benefit that comes to the entrepreneurs themselves. Entrepreneurship is society's driving force, and it is constantly challenging, improving as well as disrupting the quality of life for everyone in every corner of the world."

About Paulo Andrez

Paulo Andrez ( pauloandrez.com ), author of the Amazon Bestselling book Zero Risk Startup: The Ultimate Entrepreneur's Guide to Mitigating Risks When Starting or Growing a Business, is a serial entrepreneur who started his first business at age 18. He's an experienced angel investor and venture capitalist who has personally founded and invested in over 50 companies and, through venture capital funds, has invested in more than 200 companies. Since 2005, he has counseled thousands of people worldwide in entrepreneurship-related topics. Governments have also benefited from his knowledge. Some countries he has provided consultation to include Estonia, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Turkey. Andrez graduated as an IT engineer from Nova University in Lisbon, Portugal, and he also has an MBA from the same university.

About Forbes Books

Forbes Books ( www.books.forbes.com ) is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

