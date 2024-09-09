New Bounteous x Accolite and poq Alliance Set to Elevate Retail Mobile Apps, Deepen Customer Loyalty, and Drive Omnirelevance

The partnership will utilize the poq composable "Super App" native platform "Elevate," enabling Bounteous x Accolite clients to build differentiated mobile experiences.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous x Accolite, a global digital transformation consultancy, today announced its partnership with poq, a global native mobile app platform. The collaboration will leverage poq's leading platform, which is already used by over 60 retailers and brands across 177 countries, to build and deliver enterprise apps to Bounteous x Accolite retail and consumer goods clients.

"This partnership will help our retail clients launch mobile apps faster and with advanced, ready-to-use features that enhance the shopping experience," said Jen Spofford, EVP and Managing Director at Bounteous x Accolite. "Our clients come to us looking for ways to drive more results through their commerce ecosystems, and our collaboration with poq will help many of them do just that – reducing costs, mitigating risks, and streamlining implementations. By leveraging our mobile capabilities and technology partnerships, we empower our clients to achieve omnirelevance—ensuring their brand stays relevant and engaging across every digital touchpoint. In today's connected world, where consumers expect seamless and personalized experiences, brands must be aware of each step in the digital journey – or risk losing consumer trust and engagement."

Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer at poq added, "The collaboration with Bounteous x Accolite promises exceptional technology and service expertise for native app delivery and scale. Our three years' experience working alongside Bounteous x Accolite has highlighted their remarkable proficiency in propelling digital transformation initiatives. Paired with our fully composable 'Super App' native platform, this collaboration will empower retailers to adopt this rapidly growing channel, enabling greater scale and resourcing across multiple ecosystems including Salesforce, fabric, and Adobe."

As the first certified poq partner in North America, Bounteous x Accolite is expected to expand the partnership to benefit teams and customers worldwide. The expansion will pave the way for the development of innovative accelerators tailored for leading retail commerce platforms. By driving more efficient transformation for clients in the mobile space, the companies aim to extend their collaboration beyond their service of mutual clients, driving true innovation in commerce together.

About Bounteous x Accolite

Bounteous x Accolite is a digital innovation leader in crafting transformative shopping experiences through collaborative innovation with the world's most ambitious brands.

With two decades of expertise, Bounteous x Accolite brings together a diverse and talented team across various disciplines spearheading the creation of user journeys that consistently resonate with each unique customer, pioneering new pathways in the digital landscape.

At the forefront of shaping the future of shopping experiences, Bounteous x Accolite is a commerce expert serving relevant products to curious customers on one-to-one journeys. The results are heightened customer loyalty, an increased affinity for brands, and enhanced efficiencies throughout all channels.

For more information, please visit bounteous.com. For the most up-to-date news, follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that empowers retailers and DTC brands to create highly effective and fully-customized mobile native apps to provide a superior shopping and engagement experience. With poq retailers and brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Chico's FAS. Ardene, SNIPES, Cotton Traders, e.l.f. Beauty, Hotel Chocolat, and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com.

