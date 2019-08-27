New Boutique Fitness Franchise Taps Into Universal Popularity of Running

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDE, a new boutique fitness concept that is reinventing the definition of a runner through treadmill-based interval training, announced today the launch of its national franchise opportunity. Backed by leading boutique fitness curator Xponential Fitness, the indoor running franchise seeks to create a welcoming, supportive space where anybody can be a runner.

STRIDE taps into 60 million runners and 110 million people who identify as walkers in the U.S. alone with its treadmill-based workouts that provide a mix of cardio and strength intervals, all performed on their state-of-the-art Woodway Treadmills. Whether someone wants to walk, jog or run, there are levels for everybody to participate, progress and prosper. With three core class formats and a unique leveling system that allows clients to take every class as a walker or runner, each individual is able to find the workout that best aligns with their fitness abilities and goals.

A proven concept in the Pasadena, California market and a first-to-market boutique running brand franchise opportunity, STRIDE has extensive market and growth potential. With one studio currently open and multiple already in development in San Diego, Tustin, Scottsdale and Jacksonville among other markets, the brand is projecting to have 200+ franchised locations sold and 100 studios open within the next year.

"Running is truly for everyone and we are so excited to be able to offer a boutique fitness program that is based on this universal modality," said Jeff Stokes, President of STRIDE. "Our STRIDE Certified Run Coaches, state-of-the-art technology and various class offerings empower people of all fitness levels to join our pack and we are excited to introduce this concept to new communities across the U.S. this year."

STRIDE was founded in 2017 in Pasadena, CA. After trying a different boutique running workout, Katie Ownbey and Misa Dugally developed an interest in opening their own boutique running experience. Katie's strong corporate background in business expansion, finance management and contract negotiation was the ideal match to Misa's experience in education, design and retail. Following a successful first year in business, they formed a partnership with Xponential Fitness at the end of 2018. STRIDE fulfills the final boutique fitness vertical of the Xponential portfolio, which currently consists of brands in Pilates (Club Pilates), barre (Pure Barre), indoor cycling (CycleBar), indoor rowing (Row House), assisted stretching (StretchLab), yoga (YogaSix), and dance (AKT).

STRIDE offers franchise partners the opportunity to capitalize on a brand new fitness franchise in an emerging vertical. As part of its parent company, Xponential Fitness, and supported by its seasoned corporate team with more than two decades in fitness franchising, STRIDE offers franchisees tremendous support, infrastructure and knowledge to ensure their success in launching and operating a franchise. The total investment range to open a STRIDE studio is $233,900 to $493,000.

"We are looking forward to working alongside many talented franchisees to create a running environment that is inclusive and supportive," said Stokes. "STRIDE is in a unique vertical that provides a platform for great growth. That, in combination with a corporate team that is dedicated to helping franchisees succeed, is what will set STRIDE apart from any other running brands."

For more information about STRIDE, you can visit https://runwithstride.com/.

About STRIDE:

Founded in 2017 in Pasadena, California, STRIDE is reinventing the definition of a runner through its treadmill-based, cardio and strength interval training classes designed for every fitness level. Whether someone wants to walk, jog, or run, STRIDE's three class types allow members to participate, progress and prosper. With STRIDE Certified Run Coaches, state-of-the-art Woodway treadmills and cutting-edge data integration technology, STRIDE aspires to cultivate an environment where every individual hits their stride. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, STRIDE is backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of popular boutique fitness brands. To learn more about STRIDE, visit https://runwithstride.com/.

SOURCE STRIDE

Related Links

https://runwithstride.com

