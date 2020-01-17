New Boutique Fitness Studio In Arlington Heights Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a fitness studio that combines spin, strength, and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Each studio has certified instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

The three phased workout enables you to boost endurance and burn fat, strengthen and tone muscles, and restore the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"As fitness and wellness enthusiasts, we could not be more excited to bring a fresh fitness concept to Arlington Heights," said Rick Szkorla and Jeff Bergen, SPENGA Arlington Heights Franchisees. "We were excited to share SPENGA's culture of wellness with an active community, seeking positive ways to connect with one another. We feel fortunate for the opportunity to be a part of the Arlington Heights Community, and are committed to being a positive contribution and providing what is simply known as the Best. Workout. Ever!"

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $159 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 847-380-4836 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will open its doors on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020. There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting and celebration the first week in February!

SPENGA of Arlington Heights is located at 71 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 250+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

