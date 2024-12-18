New Boutique Hotel to Revitalize Downtown Lafayette

Hotel Lafayette to Become a Premier Hospitality Destination in the Heart of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sans Souci Properties, The Thrash Group, and Tandem Hospitality Group are excited to announce the plans for a boutique hotel in downtown Lafayette, Louisiana, set to redefine hospitality in the heart of the Acadiana region. The project will bring a blend of Cajun hospitality, modern amenities, and cultural vibrancy to the core of Lafayette.

Situated in Lafayette's historic downtown district the hotel will feature 83 rooms, including 2 premiere suites, a unique restaurant space in partnership with a local food & beverage operation to be announced, and an outdoor pool & creative pool bar concept. Guests will enjoy world-class amenities and personalized service, making the hotel an ideal destination for business travelers, tourists, and locals alike. The property will also feature nearly 2,500 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art event spaces, ideal for meetings, conferences, weddings, and social gatherings.

This project is a collaboration between Sans Souci Properties, The Thrash Group, and Tandem Hospitality Group each bringing a unique expertise to ensure that the hotel becomes a flagship for exceptional service and culture in the Acadiana region. Sans Souci Properties will lend local knowledge and development assistance to the project. The Thrash Group, known for its expertise in boutique hotel design, will ensure the property embodies both sophistication and local flavor.

Tandem Hospitality Group will manage the day-to-day operations of the hotel, delivering an exceptional guest experience with a focus on the South Louisiana hospitality Acadiana is famous for.

"Lafayette is the cultural heart of Acadiana, and we're excited to develop a property that reflects the unique character of the region," said Joe Thrash, Partner at The Thrash Group. "The hotel will be a destination where both visitors and locals can gather and experience the best of what Lafayette has to offer."

The development team is pleased to share the support of local stakeholders, including Mayor- President Monique Blanco-Boulet. "This development is a catalytic project that will breathe new life into an iconic downtown site," said Blanco-Boulet. "This is the type of revitalization we need happening in the older parts of Lafayette. This hotel enhances Lafayette's appeal, fosters economic growth, establishes new jobs, and instills a renewed sense of pride in the place we call home while creating a space where our friends and families can gather and celebrate the best of life."

Kevin Blanchard, CEO of Lafayette's Downtown Development Authority, added: "Downtown Lafayette attracts millions of visitors every year, whether it's for large-scale events like Festival International and Mardi Gras, or the everyday traffic of business visitors in the central business district. Guests and patrons of the hotel will be just a short walk away from more than 35 locally owned restaurants, dozens of retailers, and live music and nightlife venues. Our businesses and residents are excited about what this project means for the downtown area. This type of large-scale new construction project signals that Downtown Lafayette is open for development."

The project is expected to create numerous positions in development and construction on top of nearly 75 permanent positions once operational, contributing a significant boost to the local economy. With construction scheduled to begin in Q1 2025, the property aims to be completed by Summer 2026.

Local business leader's quotes:

"We are excited about this project for Downtown Lafayette and the entire region. Downtowns are generally one of the first places visitors seek out in any destination. We recognize the importance of a thriving downtown to the tourism economy, which is why we have supported numerous projects over the years that have helped to build the momentum. This sort of unique, boutique experience is one we know visitors to the area will enjoy, and we hope that it will lead to further continued development of Downtown." - Ben Berthelot President & CEO

Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission

"As the Lafayette City Council Vice-Chair representing District 5 which includes our beloved downtown and the Chairman of the Downtown Economic Development District I am elated of the planned quality development of Hotel, Leisure, Meeting and Activity space under one roof in our effort to enhance the downtown experience. I commend the investors and developers for this effort. Now I look forward to the groundbreaking, construction, ribbon cutting and operation of what will be a catalytic project for our region."

Kenneth Boudreaux

City of Lafayette Councilman

"The collaboration between Sans Souci Properties and their partners represents the kind of private investment Downtown Lafayette needs to continue its remarkable transformation. The commitment to Lafayette's urban core among local investors fuels our collective confidence in our downtown development strategy. I especially want to recognize Kevin Blanchard and his team at the Downtown Development Authority, whose tireless efforts to create an inviting environment for private investment are bearing fruit. When local developers choose to invest substantially in Downtown Lafayette, it signals to the broader market that our city center is a prime location for growth and opportunity."

Mandi D. Mitchell, CEcD President & CEO

Lafayette Economic Development Authority

The Thrash Group is a multifaceted real estate development company based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The company was founded by Ike W. Thrash in 1986, and since its inception has purchased and/or developed in excess of $1.5 billion in commercial real estate. The Thrash Group specializes in the acquisition, development, management and renovation of commercial properties, with a primary focus on multifamily and hospitality projects. The Origin Hotel collection is the company's most recent venture, with properties located in Golden CO, Lexington KY, Westminster CO, Austin TX, and now Baton Rouge, LA.

Sans Souci Properties is an investment and development group based in Lafayette, LA. Comprised of partners from across a broad spectrum of industries and backgrounds, Sans Souci Properties is focused on the growth and development of Lafayette's Downtown District. Managed by Gus Rezende, Ryan Pécot, BJ Crist, and John Petersen, the group brings together expertise and experience across a variety of retail projects, restaurants, breweries, hospitality venues, and public events. The Sans Souci Properties team will act as a valuable local partner throughout the development and programming of this full-service boutique hotel project.

Tandem Hospitality Group distinguishes itself as a comprehensive hospitality management company celebrated for its transparent and innovative management style. The organization is dedicated to three fundamental principles: transparency inspires trust, involvement sparks new ideas, and communication propels success. The unique culture embraced by the organization celebrates novelty, streamlines communication, and nurtures a holistic approach to client relationships. Every task is approached with a distinctive touch. Currently overseeing the operations of twelve hotels nationwide, Tandem is undergoing rapid growth and is positioned to expand in new markets in the years to come.

