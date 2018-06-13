New Brainshark Dashboards Give Sales Managers At-a-Glance Answers to: 'Are My Reps Ready to Engage With Buyers?'

"'Are our sales reps ready to engage with buyers?' Unfortunately, at many companies, that question gets answered with a blank stare," said Jim Ninivaggi, chief readiness officer, Brainshark. "But you don't want to gamble with sales readiness. An unprepared rep who's 'practicing' on a real buyer can negatively impact a brand's reputation and cause deals to fall through. It's critical to know who's ready and how ready – which Brainshark's new dashboards show you at a glance."

When sales managers and other sales leaders access Brainshark's platform, the new Team Dashboard display enables them to:

Track progress across all learning and coaching activities for the team(s) under their purview (e.g. East, West, etc.)

Compare readiness across multiple teams

Access a summary view

Click for individual-level views

Easily export the data to create and share reports

This visual display for sales managers comes on the heels of Brainshark's new Training Progress Tracker for sales reps, launched earlier this year. The tracker makes it easy for reps to view all learning activity due dates and next steps from a single visual display – so they can see where their learning journey is taking them and reach that destination.

"Brainshark is committed to helping sales organizations be more prepared and drive better results," Ninivaggi said. "By enabling reps to easily access and execute on their readiness paths – and managers to track the progress of their teams – we help companies achieve perpetual sales readiness and close more deals."

For more information on Brainshark's new Team Dashboards and reporting capabilities, please see https://www.brainshark.com/solutions/analytics.

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

