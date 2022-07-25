NEW BRAND ALERT: Greater Goods Joins the U.S. Snack Market with Better-for-You Cookies, Crackers and Biscotti

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Goods Snacking Co. , a wholesome, clean-label, mission-driven snack brand, announced today its entrance into the U.S. market. Known and produced as She Made Foods in India, the company was created when founder, Sujatha Duvvuri, struggled to find clean label foods to feed her family.

Greater Goods launches with three product lines - crackers, biscotti and cookies.

Greater Goods will be launching with three product lines - crackers, cookies and biscotti - all boasting the company's almond flour-based, grain-free and vegan ingredients. Upon launch, Greater Goods is the only U.S. brand that offers certified organic almond-flour based products and will offer the world's first commercially available grain-free biscotti.

The cracker varieties launching include Tangy Tomato & Basil, Caramelized Onion and Sea Salt flavors, while the cookie product line consists of Cinnamon Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip and Chai Spice flavors. Greater Goods' crackers and cookies will retail at $4.99, varying by location. The brand will also be launching biscotti in the following flavors: Orange Cranberry, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Double Dark Chocolate Pistachio and will retail for $5.49, depending on location.

All Greater Goods products are organic, grain-free, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, plant-based, vegan and free from several top allergens.

"Upon graduating from the University of Michigan, I was pregnant and shopping the grocery store aisles of Ann Arbor when I realized there were no clean label, nutritious products available to feed my son," said Duvvuri, co-founder and chief product officer . "I started making my own snacks and once I moved back to India, I went into business to provide products that moms can trust. Launching our products in the U.S. as Greater Goods has always been our goal because, after all, the idea for our entire brand was formed in Ann Arbor."

True to the brand name, Greater Goods is committed to doing the greatest amount of good for the greatest amount of people – starting with the women in our bakery. Greater Goods is committed to ensuring that 72% of its workforce are women in India, a country where the female labor participation rate is only .

"We are thrilled to share our delicious, nourishing snacks with the U.S. market and hope that with every purchase, consumers will know they, too, are contributing to the greater good," said Anirudh Duvvuri, chief operating officer. "Investing in our workforce is the differentiator between merely selling a product and standing for something greater."

Greater Goods snacks are now available at www.eatgreatergoods.com and will be available on Amazon and in select retailers soon. To keep up with the brand, follow them on Instagram @eatgreatergoods_us or visit www.eatgreatergoods.com .

About The Greater Goods Snacking Co.:

The Greater Goods Snacking Co. is a wholesome snack brand crafted by a mom looking to provide her family with healthy and nutritious options. Delivering delicious, clean and nourishing products, all Greater Goods offerings are made to be naturally plant-based and free from gluten, dairy, soy and several top allergens. Dedicated to the global empowerment and employment of women, its mission is to do the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of people. Greater Goods Snacking Co. makes delicious snacks made her way. For more information, visit www.eatgreatergoods.com .

Media Contact:

Rebecca Jakush

[email protected]com

(630) 359-1827

SOURCE The Greater Goods Snacking Co.