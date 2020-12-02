New Brand Awareness Campaign Shows How DMI Helped Santa Save Christmas with a Digital Transformation

"From ensuring that employees feel safe in the workplace to overcoming logistical challenges, DMI has partnered with companies throughout the global pandemic to find the best business solutions," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "As we continue to face uncertainty and constant change, our team brought a creative approach to sharing how DMI can help companies transform and meet the needs of consumers."

While adapting to these new processes has certainly been challenging, DMI has a few best practices and strategies for companies to stay efficient and successful.

Return to Work Safely App

In response to the global pandemic, DMI developed Workplace Shield, a secure mobile application that addresses multiple risks and challenges associated with the workplace in this uncertain time. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the app provides real-time social distance monitoring, contact tracing and room sanitization checklists to help increase employees' confidence in their safety when returning to work.

Incorporating Intelligent Supply Chain

DMI helps companies by combining the virtual and the physical while leveraging mobile technologies that people use every day. Our converged commerce solutions transform to a modern intelligent supply chain by merging data and human talents in real time to deliver outcomes throughout the entire supply chain. In supply chain automation, two beneficial technologies DMI offers are robotic process automation (RPA) and natural language processing (NLP). RPA identifies a basic task like data entry and develops a bot to automate it. NLP uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to build voice and text commands employees use every day and can even make the supply chain process feel more human and conversational. These can be applied to weekly reports, invoice data input, financial requests, inspection reports and much more.

Mobile Managed Services

Prior to the global pandemic, remote workers were already becoming more prevalent. Now, the need for mobile computing is more urgent as many companies must adopt this practice to ensure employee safety. As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated rapid change, enterprises suddenly had tens of thousands of mobile devices to manage and oversee. Mobile device management (MDM) technologies allowed companies to supervise large fleets of smartphones, tablets and laptops—all in real time. For the past five years, DMI has been leading the way in providing managed mobility services and when the pandemic hit, the team proactively collaborated with customers to incorporate digital business processes to allow for greater efficiency and a better user experience. DMI was recently recognized as "Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards.

For more information on DMI's services and business solutions, please visit www.dminc.com.

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for over a hundred Fortune 1000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,500+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

Media Contact:

Lara Plathe

515-453-2042

[email protected]

SOURCE DMI

Related Links

http://dminc.com

