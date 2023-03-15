New Brand for Moravian Village Echoes Traditional Moravian Symbol and Values

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inspiration for the newest brand for Moravian Village of Bethlehem, Bethlehem's Premier 55+ Community, comes from a little-known fact behind one of the Lehigh Valley's oldest and most recognized cultural symbols: the Moravian star.

Moravian Village of Bethlehem has unveiled the name Point 26 Suites for the 145-unit complex of upscale independent living residences at its 37-acre campus on East Broad Street in Bethlehem, PA. The new name echoes a fine point in Moravian history and values.

First designed in 1830 as a geometry lesson, a traditional Moravian star features 26 points of equal length. The Point 26 Suites name is derived from that Moravian design and ethic of equality for all, regardless of race, creed or gender.

Moravian Village's Executive Director, Tracy Patton, echoes the importance of having these two-century old values exude from the new name and the symbolism that it represents.

Among the unique distinctions for Point 26 Suites at Moravian Village are prime location and spacious sizes. Bordering Historic Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site Candidate, and current National Historic Landmark District, the location of Point 26 Suites is ideal for residents who enjoy a multitude of dining options, year-round cultural events, galleries, shopping and recreational activities. Point 26 Suites residences rank among the largest in the Lehigh Valley, with floor plans ranging from 845 sq. ft. suites to as large as 1,700 sq. ft.

All Point 26 Suites feature a designer kitchen, open floor plan, and private patio balcony. Steps away from each door are community gardens, two on-site restaurants, multiple lounges, a fitness center with sauna, library, reserved underground parking and more.

Point 26 Suites and the benefits of Bethlehem' Premier 55+ Independent Living Community is the focus of a multi-platform plan. Read more today at www.MoravianVillage.com/Suites.

ABOUT: Located on a 37-acre campus, just one mile from the National Historic Landmark District of Historic Downtown Bethlehem, Moravian Village of Bethlehem is a non-denominational Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) featuring luxury 55+ independent living choices in Point 26 Suites residential community, and the maintenance-free individual Market Street Cottages. The community also features multiple active lifestyle assets including restaurants, gardens, fitness center and more. Short-term and long-term skilled nursing care is available on-site at the 65,000 sq. ft. Moravian Village Healthcare Center.

For additional facts, visit www.MoravianVillage.com

CONTACT: Dan Soos, 610-625-5882, ext. 405, [email protected]

SOURCE Moravian Village of Bethlehem