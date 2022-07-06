NEW BRAND SUMMER CAMP LAUNCHES WITH CLEAN, MINERAL-BASED SUNCARE LINE

Summer Camp products are the foundation for healthy and minimalistic skin where one product provides numerous benefits, ultimately boosting the skin's natural resilience to multiple environmental stressors with three collections: Mineral BFF, EnviroUV, and Skin SOS. Mineral BFF is an everyday, lightweight protection that is 100% mineral, anti-pollution, and antioxidant-rich with four products for the face, lips, and body. EnviroUV is a favorite for the family with three products that have 100% clean chemical clear formulas, is 80-minutes water resistant, antioxidant-rich, and oxybenzone, octinoxate, and octocrylene free. Additionally, the Skin SOS Aloe Vera Mist is a cooling, soothing, and hydrating after sun product to calm and relieve skin. Each collection consists of formulas that are clean, reef-safe, vegan, gluten, and cruelty free, antioxidant-rich, and only contain 100% natural fragrances.

Summer Camp celebrates the sun as a source of joy, laughter, and lifelong memories while also preserving our health and planet. "My three children attended summer camps that inspired the development of a strong moral compass, physical and leadership skills, all in the spirit of fun, fellowship, and reverence for our Earth. They were taught to treat their brothers and sisters with respect and dignity regardless of individual differences whether economic, ethnic, geographic, racial, religious, sexual, or social. I wanted to create a brand that exemplified these ideals and as a result Summer Camp was born," says founder and CEO Valerie McMurray.

Summer Camp is now available for purchase at summercamplife.com, Walmart.com, and in select Walmart stores. "Space NK is the absolute authority on skincare innovation and Walmart represents everything Summer Camp embodies with their commitment to helping people live better today and every day. The crossover between the two creates the perfect space to bring Summer Camp to life," says McMurray.

About Summer Camp

