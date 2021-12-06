New Branding. New Website. The Same Mission.

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hi-tech health, the leading provider of customized claims administration systems announced the launch of its new redesigned logo and website today. The new visual identity includes evolving our logo by bringing in a bold red and gray. An updated and more user-friendly website launched recently.

"Our new website and unique brand identity align with our mission to provide each of our customers with customized solutions as individual as they are!" Mike Carrara, Chief Revenue Officer.

Our updated look showcases our new direction as hi-tech health continues to grow. We continually seek to ensure that the healthcare community recognizes us as the customer focused, modern, tech-forward company that we have been for over 30 years and continuously seek to be.

"Our logo has evolved, much like our flagship system, the Series 3000 Claims Administration System. Our commitment to R&D ensures that our products are always on the cutting edge of technology and staying on top of the latest government regulations like the No Surprise Act," Tim Walsh, Chief Technology Officer.

About hi-tech health:

Founded in 1990, hi-tech health has been developing claims administration systems that enable our customers to grow their business and provide high value to their staff. We develop an easily customized claims administration system for our clients who operate their businesses world-wide. Our implementation teams and back-office teams have guided companies of all sizes through implementing their customized Claims Administration System.

