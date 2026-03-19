New Brattle Report Finds Better Utilization of Existing Power Grid Could Save US Consumers More Than $100 Billion in the Next Decade

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new analysis from The Brattle Group, better utilization of the existing US power system could save consumers more than $100 billion over the next decade. Much of the nation's electricity infrastructure sits unused for most of the year because it is built to meet short periods of peak demand.

The report, The Untapped Grid: How Better Utilization of the Power System Can Improve Energy Affordability, explains that by strategically adding new electricity demand during times and in locations where the grid has available capacity – and by using flexibility, efficiency, and new operational strategies to reduce peak demand – electric utilities could lower costs for consumers while supporting economic growth.

Commissioned by the newly formed Utilize Coalition – which includes Google, Tesla, Carrier, Renew Home, SPAN, Sparkfund, and Verrus – and GridLab, the study was authored by Brattle Principal Ryan Hledik, Managing Energy Associate Long Lam, and Energy Associate Kate Peters. The authors estimate that all else equal, improving system utilization by 10% could reduce electricity rates by roughly 3.4% relative to current levels, while allowing utilities to more efficiently and strategically deploy capital to develop complementary grid infrastructure.

"Rising electricity rates and accompanying energy affordability concerns are a national challenge that utilities and energy regulators are under pressure to address. Making better use of the existing power system is a cost-effective solution to the problem, and our study quantifies the significant scale of the opportunity," said Mr. Hledik, a Brattle Principal and coauthor of the report. "Looking ahead, achieving these benefits will require thoughtful, system-specific initiatives that account for reliability needs, applicable regulatory structures, and local conditions."

The report models a representative mid-sized utility system and compares two approaches to meeting new demand. Under the status quo approach of exclusively building new infrastructure to serve growing demand, load growth creates upward rate pressure. In contrast, when utilities focus on improving system utilization, new load pays for a portion of the existing power system, and the cost burden for other customers is reduced.

"Increasing grid utilization is one of the most powerful levers America can pull to meaningfully reduce the increasing cost of electricity in the near-term," said Ian Magruder, Founder and Executive Director of Utilize Coalition. "Policymakers from across the country are looking for new solutions to address energy affordability at this moment, and this report clearly illustrates the enormous potential of greater grid utilization at scale."

Key findings include:

Improved grid utilization could deliver major consumer savings. Scaling the study's utility-level results to national forecasts of load growth indicates that US electricity bills could be reduced by $110–$170 billion over the next decade.

Scaling the study's utility-level results to national forecasts of load growth indicates that US electricity bills could be reduced by $110–$170 billion over the next decade. A broad suite of technologies, policies, and operational strategies can increase system headroom. Examples include distributed energy resources, storage, grid-enhancing technologies, demand flexibility, energy efficiency, improved rate design, flexible interconnection policy, and enhanced system planning.

Examples include distributed energy resources, storage, grid-enhancing technologies, demand flexibility, energy efficiency, improved rate design, flexible interconnection policy, and enhanced system planning. Load growth can benefit both consumers and utilities. With a system utilization focus, utilities can grow earnings relative to current levels while directing investment to the most critical infrastructure projects.

With a system utilization focus, utilities can grow earnings relative to current levels while directing investment to the most critical infrastructure projects. Better utilization can accelerate economic growth. More efficient use of the grid can help large new electricity users – such as data centers and advanced manufacturing – accelerate interconnection to the grid by several years.

The solutions presented in the report can also reduce the risk of stranded assets if the projected load growth does not materialize at the level or pace expected. Distributed energy resources can be scaled to match load growth more effectively than larger resources.

To learn more about Brattle's analysis and read the full report, please go to https://www.brattle.com/the-untapped-grid/.

About The Brattle Group

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across three continents.

Our Electricity Practice serves utilities, grid operators, power producers, customers, regulators, developers, investors, law firms, and policymakers. For more than three decades, our experts have been recognized as trusted advisors and thought leaders in the planning, regulation, litigation, and operations of electricity grids and markets. Our clients collectively serve more than 90% of North American electricity customers, and our experts have testified before courts and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.brattle.com.

About Utilize Coalition

Utilize is an industry-led coalition focused on increasing grid utilization to make electricity cheaper, faster, and more reliable. The coalition works with policymakers, utilities, and stakeholders to unlock unused capacity on the existing electric grid, helping states meet rising demand while lowering electricity rates. Learn more at www.utilizecoalition.org.



About GridLab

GridLab is a nonprofit technical consultancy that supports decision-makers working toward a clean, reliable, and affordable electricity system. GridLab provides technical assistance, research, and analysis to state regulators, policymakers, and other stakeholders navigating the energy transition. Learn more about GridLab at www.gridlab.org.

SOURCE The Brattle Group