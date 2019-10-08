New Braunfels advent as an art and foodie destination procured with Anthony Bourdain auction October 9-30

Lark Mason, who spent 25 years at Sotheby's, 18 of those years as a Chinese art specialist, has been a major Asian-art point man on the popular PBS TV series "Antiques Roadshow" since the show went on the air in 1996.

Mason has now moved his family and operations to Central Texas from his longtime base in New York City. "We are no longer New York residents," said Mason. "This is our home. We're Texans now." Chimed in his wife and business partner Erica, "Our apartment in New York now seems kind of like a hotel room."

Lark Mason Associates will present "Property From the Collection of Anthony Bourdain," a one-of-a-kind auction that will open for bidding online at www.igavelauctions.com starting October 9 and run through October 30.

The auction showcases more than 200 lots that Anthony Bourdain personally acquired during his life and it includes some of his most valued possessions: artwork, books, home and decorative furnishings, knives, wristwatches, apparel and more.

Selected items from the Bourdain auction will be on exhibition at Lark Mason Associates Gallery, 210 West Mill Street, in New Braunfels Oct. 9-30. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All the items can be viewed at iGavelauctions.com.

"I have been watching Anthony Bourdain tour the world in his culinary adventures for years," said Judy Young, Vice President of the New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It's a gem having his collection in New Braunfels, among the savvy, savory and historical restaurant venues like Huisache, McAdoo's, Myron's, Alpine Haus and Muck & Fuss. These chefs and sous-chefs were inspired from watching Tony."

A significant portion of the auction proceeds will benefit the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA). The scholarship was established — in the spirit of Bourdain himself — to support CIA students pursuing a semester abroad or taking part in one of the college's global cuisines and cultures international programs. The remaining proceeds will go to the estate of Anthony Bourdain.

"We are extremely delighted to join forces with the Bourdain family and the Culinary Institute of America to sponsor this auction of uniquely personal items from the Anthony Bourdain estate," said Mason. "He was a larger-than-life personality with so many interests other than food and this sale reflects his multidimensional persona. We have kept the estimates low so that everyone who loved Tony will have the opportunity to purchase something from this sale and know that part of the proceeds will be going to a good cause."

The sale is divided into categories that reflect Bourdain's multifarious interests: film, art, cooking, travel, writing and his endless observations of world culture. Exhibitions of select items will run concurrently in New Braunfels; in New York City at 227 East 120th Street; as well as at Everard and Company in Savannah, Georgia, at 2436 Waters Avenue. Further details will be available at iGavelauctions.com

"We are deeply honored that the Bourdain family has chosen to further Anthony's curiosity and passion for learning through this generous donation that will support CIA students in their journeys," said CIA President Dr. L. Timothy Ryan. "The ability to travel and experience other cuisines and cultures first-hand is a priceless gift that will ensure that his legacy lives on in the future leaders of the food world."

Wrote his biographer and assistant Laurie Woolever: Tony was an enthusiast — of film, of literature, good sharp knives, meaningful mementos of his travels, comedy, contemporary art, and of observing the ways that people lived, ate and loved all over the world. He never failed to be astonished by his good fortune, which allowed him to collaborate with some of his idols — a book cover drawn by the great illustrator Ralph Steadman, for instance, and a GQ photo shoot with rock idol Iggy Pop. Tony loved a well-cut suit, bespoke shoes, a spy novel, a simple omelet, odd medical instruments, old maps, and a tale well-told. He died in 2018 at the age of 61 in France.

About Lark Mason

With locations in New Braunfels, Texas, and New York City, Lark Mason Associates, the eponymous auction house specializing in Asian, ethnographic, and ancient works of art, was founded by Lark Mason after many years as an expert at Sotheby's New York.

Mason served as a General Appraiser from 1979 until 1985, and as a Senior Vice President and specialist in Chinese art with Sotheby's Chinese Works of Art Department from 1985-2003.

From 2000-2003 he concurrently was a Director of Online Auctions for Sothebys.com.

He also served as a consulting curator at the Trammel and Margaret Crow Collection of Asian Art in Dallas, Texas, from 2003-2009. He is a generalist in American and European works of art and paintings, as well as an expert in the field of Chinese art and has valued and advised many private collectors and institutions.

Lark Mason Associates regularly hosts auctions on the iGavel Auctions platform and has an established history of record sales of Chinese and other works of art and holds the record for the highest price achieved for any work of art in an online sale, for a painting sold in May 2014 that realized close to $4.2m. Mason, the owner and CEO of iGavel Auctions, is noted for his regular appearances on "The Antiques Road Show."

In New Braunfels

Deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, conveniently set astride the IH-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin, rests beautiful New Braunfels, Texas. Founded in 1845 by German settlers, New Braunfels is overflowing with old world heritage and small-town Texas charm.

From boundless adventures on our two beautiful rivers to wholesome entertainment at Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch & Caverns to strolls through local art and historic galleries, and diverse dining experiences nestled in the nooks and crannies of this little berg, the activities and sights are endless. We're also home to Texas' oldest bakery, oldest dance hall, and Wurstfest, an annual 10-day salute to sausage.

Media Contact Information

Judy Young, Vice President, New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau

830-625-2385

judy@innewbraunfels.com

John Bloodsworh, representing Lark Mason & Associates

210-442-1546

jbloodsworthx3@gmail.com

