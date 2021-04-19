New Braunfels Roofing Contractor Specializes In Hail Damage Roofing For Recent Pflugerville TX Storm That Damaged Over 200 Homes

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A neighboring town to New Braunfels Texas was just devastated with "gorilla sized hail". Cool Roofs Inc. has roofing crews working around the clock with homeowners from Pflugerville with hail damaged roofs to get their roof repaired or replaced, depending on the severity of the damage. Owner of Cool Roofs Inc. Colt Moncla had this to say, "our hearts go out to our neighbors up in Pflugerville. Living in Texas, it's one of those things that we as home-owners grow to expect. We don't get the snowstorms like our northern states, but every once in a while we get hit with a massive hail storm that can cause tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to residential and commercial properties."

As a GAF Master Certified contractor for roofing, Cool Roofs know the tricks and scams to watch out for. Their message is to empower homeowners to learn what to watch out for when it comes to "storm chasers". Storm chasers are roofing companies from out of town or out of state that are there to do emergency roofing jobs and lean on insurance companies to foot the bill for the restoration.

After a storm, many people claiming to be roofing experts or insurance-claim experts will begin knocking on your door. They'll claim that you hove damage and that they can "get you a new roof." Many will ask you to sign a "contingency agreement" so they can climb on your roof and take a closer look. This document may legally bind your claim to their company. Never sign anything without reading it fully, asking questions about any terms that are not clear to you, and you are sure who you are doing business with and that you would like to do business with them.

As a leading roofing contractor in New Braunfels, Texas Cool Roofs is dedicated to educating, empowering and delivering a world-class roofing experience to the community members that it serves. Specializing in residential asphalt roofing including reroofing projects, as well as commercial roofing projects that span tens of thousands of feet, Cool Roofs is committed to customer satisfaction and excellence. With over 125 "5 star reviews on Google" it's no wonder that Cool Roofs is growing at such a rapid pace.

Media contact:

Colt Moncla

[email protected]

830-251-4243

SOURCE Cool Roofs Inc.

Related Links

https://www.coolroofsinctx.com/

