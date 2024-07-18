NEW BREAKFAST DEAL STARTING AT $4.99 PROMISES EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AT PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO.

Dive into America's best value breakfast. All day. Every day.

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins American Food Co.™, formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, is launching America's best value breakfast, with the launch of its new Great American Trio, starting Friday, July 19. Enjoy the 5 Under $5, 6 Under $6, and 7 Under $7, all featuring Perkins famous buttermilk pancakes, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and perfect eggs prepared your way. The best news? Perkins serves breakfast all day, every day, so you can dig into America's best value breakfast any time you want, and for less than the price of a drive-thru latté.

"Over the last 65 years, Perkins has been delivering value to Americans from coast to coast and has been counted on for premium quality and legendary service. As evidenced by our recent rebrand, Perkins guests are the heart of our strategy, and we are committed to featuring affordable and innovative American Classics on our menu," said Toni Ronanye, President for Perkins American Food Co. "Our new Great American Trio platform is a showstopper and demonstrates our commitment to offering the Best Value Breakfast in America. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring these three offers to guests across the country, starting at $4.99."

The new Great American Trio features three dishes, each providing increasing levels of abundance and value to fit any kind of appetite, marking breakfast as the most essential and affordable meal of the day.

5 Under $5 : Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and one egg at $4.99 .

Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and one egg at . 6 Under $6 : Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and two eggs at $5.99 .

Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and two eggs at . 7 Under $7 : Three buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and two eggs at $6.99 .

"We proudly serve classics that fans love and crave. We know that today more than ever, families need great quality meals at affordable prices. Our new Great American Trio is a fantastic example of our commitment to providing guests with exceptional value, unbeatable service, and breakfast at the best price in America," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana , Vice President of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co.

The new Great American Trio is available all day, every day at participating locations. Guests can order the new Great American Trio either in-restaurant or by direct ordering on the Perkins website.

Enjoy Perkins favorites, including all entrées and bakery treats with dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu .

About Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, and is grounded in tradition of providing Americans value, quality, and service.

Photo Link: Great American Trio

Media Contact :

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

SOURCE Perkins American Food Co.