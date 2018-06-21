New "Breathe Easy" Campaign Asks Residents To Take Simple Steps To Improve Air Quality

Breathing in ground-level ozone can reduce lung function by 20 percent and can trigger health reactions by those most particularly sensitive to poor air quality – children, older adults, those with asthma, respiratory or pulmonary conditions, athletes, and those most often outdoors – in addition to adversely affecting the region's ecosystems.

Poor air quality means that more than 7.5 million people in the greater Baltimore-Washington region—especially the more than 500,000 adults and 190,000 children with asthma —can't fully enjoy the outdoors this summer.

With all of this in mind, Clean Air Partners is launching its Breathe Easy campaign, in an effort to raise awareness of the impact of everyday actions on air quality and public health.

"We want to remind everyone that small steps can make a big difference in improving our region's air quality," said William R. Ellis, Chair, Clean Air Partners "Fill up your gas tank after the sun goes down, keep your tires properly inflated, and turn off lights and electronics when not in use. You'll not only help improve the air quality in our region, you'll save a few dollars on gas and utilities in the process."

The Breathe Easy campaign encourages residents to help reduce ground-level ozone, save money on gas and utilities and keep themselves safe by following these simple steps:

Use public transit

Telecommute or carpool

Refuel your car after dusk during the summer

Inflate your tires to the proper level

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use

Clean HVAC filters each month

Use a gas or electric grill instead of charcoal

Switch to an electric-powered lawn mower

Download the Clean Air Partners App to check daily air quality levels

Local residents can download the Clean Air Partners App to check daily air quality levels in the area. For more clean air tips, visit www.cleanairpartners.net.

Clean Air Partners is a public-private partnership educating the greater metropolitan Baltimore-Washington region about health risks associated with poor air quality and the impacts everyday actions have on the environment. Since 1997, Clean Air Partners has been dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to take simple actions to reduce air pollution, protect public health, and improve air quality.

www.cleanairpartners.net

