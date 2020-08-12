New Breed Among Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

New Breed is a revenue management firm based in Burlington, Vermont. They help B2B companies worldwide generate demand and acquire customers using their technical expertise and data-driven, strategic insights.

New Breed saw a three-year revenue growth of 191% in 2020, an increase over last year's three-year growth of 158% when they ranked 2487 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About New Breed

For more information visit www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/inc-5000-2020.

The Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

