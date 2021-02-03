New Breed Named HubSpot's Top North American Partner for the Second Consecutive Year

"We are proud to earn this recognition from HubSpot for two years running," says Patrick Biddiscombe, CEO of New Breed. "To me, it reflects our continued focus on helping our customers derive the highest possible value out of their growth stack investments as well as our ongoing commitment to bringing them world-leading technology and programs to create high-growth revenue engines."

New Breed has been a HubSpot partner since 2012 and has been leveraging that partnership to better serve customers. The New Breed team has advanced certifications in HubSpot implementation and HubSpot Content Management System implementation, enabling them to provide platform users with solutions tailored around their business's needs.

"Congratulations New Breed for being named North American Partner of the Year in 2020, for the second year in a row," says HubSpot Chief Customer Officer, Yamini Rangan. "This is an incredible accomplishment and clearly due to New Breed's dedication to our joint customers, ability to collaborate and incredible team. We love the focus they have on making HubSpot customers successful!"

About New Breed

New Breed is a revenue performance management firm for the world's fastest-growing companies. They align people, processes and platforms in order to drive success for their clients. As HubSpot's Top North American Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow.

