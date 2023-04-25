New Breed of Agile Leaders Gather at SAFe® Day Government Featuring Dr. Arun Seraphin

Attendees from 22 U.S. government agencies and departments gathered together to develop skills in Agile leadership in government, government acquisitions, and contracting for Agile services

BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, hosted SAFe® Day Government April 12, 2023 in the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC. The annual event is designed to support government agencies and contractors as they work to modernize government and adopt an Agile way of working.

SAFe Day Government is designed to support government agencies and contractors as they work to modernize government and adopt an Agile way of working.

As part of the fast-growing trend toward government adoption of Agile practices, a new breed of leaders has emerged. They are committed to making government agencies more technologically advanced and responsive to the needs of citizens. At last week's SAFe® Day Government conference in Washington DC, they came together to learn from each other and to develop skills in Agile leadership in government, government acquisitions, and contracting for Agile services. Speakers from CFTC, DHS, FBI, NASA, OMB, and Northrop Grumman Space Systems shared their experiences and insights into the unique challenges and opportunities that come with adoption of Agile in the government space.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Arun Seraphin , one of the nation's most influential thought leaders at the intersection of science and defense. Currently serving as Deputy Director of the Emerging Technologies Institute, Dr. Seraphin has helped shape many elements of the Defense Department's science and technology enterprise. "We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Seraphin share his vision with our government audience," said Dr. Steve Mayner, SAFe® Fellow and Scaled Agile's Vice President, Framework. "His presentation on PPBE reform and the impact on Agile initiatives planning provides a path forward for developing and deploying the best new technologies for national security."

"SAFe's growth in the government sector is a testament to just how many agencies are serious about changing their way of working," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "With over 20,000 government professionals trained in SAFe, and 500 state and federal agencies and government contractors in various stages of implementing SAFe, we're seeing an acceleration in the government's desire to have a more flexible and iterative approach to work. Twenty-two agencies and departments were represented at this event, which is the highest number we've had.

In addition to sessions and workshops, attendees were invited to meet with sponsors that provide expertise in SAFe transformation and platform support. Sponsors included:

Accenture Federal Services

AgilityHealth

Agile Rising

Appddiction Studio

ASRC Federal

Atlassian

GovCIO

ManTech

Octo, an IBM Company

Project & Team, Inc.

Scaled Agile offers multiple resources designed specifically for government. They include a SAFe for Government resource center , an article series, SAFe Success Patterns in Government , and a SAFe Services Acquisition booklet that provides guidance on developing Requests for Information (RFI) and Requests for Proposal (RFP) for Scaled Agile services. Each resource provides an actionable starting point for anyone wanting to know more about adopting and succeeding with SAFe in a government setting.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over one million trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.